PSG News and Features

Name: Paris Saint-Germain

Founded: 1970

Home ground: Parc des Princes

League Titles: 8

Instagram: @psg

Formed following a merger of Paris Football Club and Stade Saint-Germain, PSG did not become the team to beat in France until recently. They had won just two Ligue 1 titles prior to Qatar Sports Investments buying the club in 2011 but since then they have been building into a European powerhouse, attracting big names and winning the league in six of the last seven seasons. A similar spell in the 1990s saw PSG lift the now-defunct European Cup Winners' Cup – the only piece of major continental silverware they have claimed to date. Past players include Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Mustapha Dahleb, Ronaldinho, Rai and Dominique Rocheteau.

