PSG News and Features
Name: Paris Saint-Germain
Founded: 1970
Home ground: Parc des Princes
League Titles: 8
Instagram: @psg
Formed following a merger of Paris Football Club and Stade Saint-Germain, PSG did not become the team to beat in France until recently. They had won just two Ligue 1 titles prior to Qatar Sports Investments buying the club in 2011 but since then they have been building into a European powerhouse, attracting big names and winning the league in six of the last seven seasons. A similar spell in the 1990s saw PSG lift the now-defunct European Cup Winners' Cup – the only piece of major continental silverware they have claimed to date. Past players include Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Mustapha Dahleb, Ronaldinho, Rai and Dominique Rocheteau.
Latest about PSG
Liverpool transfer news: PSG name asking price for Kylian Mbappe amid contractual uncertainty
By FourFourTwo Staff
The France international has less than 18 months remaining on his deal
Quiz! Can you name every Champions League hat-trick scorer since 2010?
By FourFourTwo Staff
Quiz Kylian destroyed Barcelona last night - but he's only one of 77 hat-trick heroes in the past 11 seasons
Liverpool transfer news: Kylian Mbappe speaks about PSG future after Barcelona treble
By FourFourTwo Staff
The France international delivered a stunning performance at the Camp Nou on Tuesday
Champions League live streams: How to watch every game this week, from anywhere in the world
Posted
UCL Champions League live streams are all on BT Sport this season - here's what's on, and how to watch it all
Barcelona v PSG live stream: how to watch the Champions League wherever you are in the world
Posted
Buying guide Watch a Barcelona v PSG live stream, as two European giants go head to head in the last 16
Quiz! Can you name every Champions League side's top three signings?
By FourFourTwo Staff
Quiz 16 sides, three signings for each - how well do you know the clubs in this year's knockouts?
Liverpool transfer news: Reds dealt blow in Kylian Mbappe pursuit as PSG star makes decision
By FourFourTwo Staff
The France international is reportedly happy to see out his contract at the Parc des Princes
Who will win the 2020/21 Champions League? FourFourTwo writers make their predictions
By Chris Flanagan, Ed McCambridge, Joe Brewin, Mark White, Conor Pope, James Andrew
PREDICTIONS Place your bets - who are our esteemed team picking for the European crown this time around?
Tottenham transfer news: Mauricio Pochettino wants to bring Hugo Lloris to PSG
By FourFourTwo Staff
The former Spurs boss could make a move for the French goalkeeper this summer
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.