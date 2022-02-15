Manchester United report: Cristiano Ronaldo clashes with Ralf Rangnick, believing the German isn't the level of coach he needs

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick is not fit to lead the club in the eyes of Cristiano Ronaldo.

That's the claim being made by Spanish outlet as, who say that the Portuguese forward has expressed serious concerns with the direction that the club are going in, amidst rumours that he might cut his two-year contract in half this summer.

Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford in the summer alongside former teammate and serial Champions League winner Raphael Varane and Bundesliga superstar Jadon Sancho. While Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was perhaps targeting trophies with his star-studded side, the reality has been rather different, with Rangnick parachuted in midseason to clear up the mess and attempt to qualify for the Champions League.

The 63-year-old this week claimed that his job is to help the Red Devils finish fourth in the table. This directly contradicts Ronaldo, who went on record earlier this year to say that only third or higher was acceptable. United finished second last season.

With Ronaldo now 37, rumours are rife that he will not stay in the Rainy City, should his team fail to get into next season's Champions League.

It seems odd to imagine a player of Ronaldo's status in the Europa League, especially given his historic association with the Champions League – and with Paris Saint-Germain probably losing Kylian Mbappe this summer, the French capital has been touted as one of many destinations that CR7 might end up.

United take on Brighton in the Premier League tonight, with Ronaldo hoping to end a goal drought that stretches back to 2021.

