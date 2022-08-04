Manchester United report: Red Devils step up Benjamin Sesko interest - but rivals could hijack deal

Manchester United have held discussions with Red Bull Salzburg over a move for Benjamin Sesko, according to reports.

The 19-year-old has emerged as a leading transfer target for the Red Devils with less than a month of the transfer window remaining.

United (opens in new tab) are keen to strengthen their attacking options before the market closes for business on September 1.

They are targeting a new forward despite their desire to keep hold of Cristiano Ronaldo, who wants to leave the club.

According to Sky Sports (opens in new tab), United have reached out to Salzburg and begun negotiations over a player who has been compared to Erling Haaland, who came to prominence with the Austrian outfit.

(Image credit: Mike Owen/Getty Images)

However, the two clubs are still some way apart in terms of their respective valuations of the teenage starlet.

Salzburg are willing to do business at the right price, but they are not under any pressure to sell a player who is under contract with them until the summer of 2026.

United will therefore need to spend big money on Sesko, who scored 11 goals in all competitions last term.

And matters are complicated further by the revelation that Chelsea (opens in new tab) are also weighing up a swoop for the Slovenia international.

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano (opens in new tab) states that the Blues held talks with Sesko's agent last week.

With both clubs already going head-to-head for Frenkie de Jong (opens in new tab), they could battle it out for the signature of Sesko too.

Meanwhile United boss Erik Tag insists he is content with the club's business so far.

"I'm not frustrated at all," he told Sky Sports (opens in new tab). "First of all, we have a squad and we have already made progress. We are more proactive than we were at the start.

"Second is the players who we have now signed. We are really happy with them. You can already see that they can contribute to the squad.

"The last thing is that we know what we want. It's not about signing players; it's about signing the right players."