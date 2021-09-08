Manchester United transfer news: Jesse Lingard rejects new contract offer

Jesse Lingard has rejected the offer of a new contract from Manchester United, according to reports.

The England international’s current deal at Old Trafford runs until 30 June 2022, and his decision to turn down an extension suggests his future lies elsewhere.

Lingard could have joined West Ham on a permanent basis this summer, but he ultimately opted to stay put.

The 28-year-old enjoyed a fantastic loan spell at the London Stadium in the second half of last season, when his nine goals and four assists helped David Moyes’ side secure a sixth-place finish in the Europa League.

Lingard’s decision to reject West Ham was interpreted as a demonstration of his desire to fight for a place at United.

But it seems as though the attacking midfielder does not see a long-term future for himself at Old Trafford.

According to BBC Sport, Lingard has rejected United’s offer of a new contract and could depart as a free agent next summer.

The academy graduate is said to be uncertain of how much game time he will get this season.

United added Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo to their ranks during the recent transfer window, and there is now even more competition for places in the final third.

Lingard will be battling for opportunities with the two new signings, plus Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford.

Lingard has featured in just four minutes of United’s Premier League campaign to date, coming off the bench in the closing stages of the 1-1 draw with Southampton.

United will be competing on four fronts this term and Lingard will no doubt feature at some point.

But the England international will not be content with occasional appearances in the FA Cup and League Cup.

As things stand it looks like Lingard will be plying his trade elsewhere next season.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today! Guarantee the finest football stories and interviews dropping on your doorstep first every month.

2021/22 58 things we can't wait to see this season

RETURN OF FANS How history can predict football's recovery from the pandemic

QUIZ! Can you name every team in this season's Europa League?