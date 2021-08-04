Manchester United transfer news: Jesse Lingard unlikely to rejoin West Ham

West Ham United believe that they have little chance of persuading Jesse Lingard to rejoin the club, either permanently or on loan.

According to Sky Sports, the Hammers expect Lingard to stay at Manchester United after featuring in pre-season friendlies against Queens Park Rangers and Brentford.

The 28-year-old appears to have forced his way back into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans and hopes to be heavily involved over the coming months.

Lingard was frozen out of the Man United first team last season, making just three competitive appearances and none in the Premier League.

At the end of the January transfer window, he joined West Ham on loan and made an immediate impact, scoring twice on his debut against Aston Villa.

The attacking midfielder was back to his effervescent best under David Moyes as the Hammers fought for a place in Europe.

He seemed reinvigorated by a fresh start away from Old Trafford and was making decisive contributions on a consistent basis.

In 16 appearances, Lingard scored nine goals and registered five assists as West Ham finished sixth, qualifying for a spot in the Europa League group stage.

His excellent form was recognised with the Premier League Player of the Month award for April and a return to the England squad.

A key part of the team that reached the semi-finals of the World Cup in 2018, he had subsequently fallen out of favour.

Lingard scored on his return to the England side against San Marino and featured in a couple of pre-tournament friendlies, but then missed out on a place at the Euros.

He has one year left on his contract at Man United and will be hoping to earn an extension by playing an important role in the upcoming season.