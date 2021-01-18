Manchester United transfer news: Sheffield United confident of completing deal for Jesse Lingard

Sheffield United remain confident of signing Jesse Lingard on loan despite their precarious position in the Premier League table, according to reports.

Lingard is out of favour at Manchester United and has failed to make a single league appearance this season.

The Red Devils are open to offers for the academy graduate, who has played 210 games for the club during his career.

Sheffield United appear to be leading the race to sign him on loan, but Lingard is said to have reservations given their struggles this season.

A 3-1 defeat by Tottenham on Sunday means the Blades have won only one of their 19 games so far this term.

Chris Wilder’s side are already 11 points adrift of safety and face an uphill struggle to retain their top-flight status.

Lingard is therefore stalling on the move as he fears Sheffield United will not provide the best shop window for him as he seeks a high-profile permanent transfer this summer.

But according to the Sheffield Star , Lingard’s advisors have reassured the 28-year-old that his reputation would not be harmed by a stint at Bramall Lane.

Lingard would even have the chance to become a hero were he able to inspire United to an unlikely revival in the second half of the campaign.

Wilder is desperate to add some proven Premier League quality to his squad before the January transfer window closes.

“We’re squeezing everything out of these lads,” he said after Sunday’s loss to Spurs.

“We believe we’re getting everything out of them that we absolutely can. But a lot of them look tired and leggy and, as you can see, we don’t have the numbers at the moment.”

Sheffield United face Plymouth in the fourth round of the FA Cup this weekend.

The Blades then return to Premier League action against Manchester United on January 27.

