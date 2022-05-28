Real Madrid beat Liverpool to win Champions League in Paris
Real Madrid have won the European Cup for the 14th time after edging out Liverpool thanks to a Vinicius Junior goal at the Stade de France.
Kick-off was delayed for over half an hour as fans waited to get inside the ground, but Liverpool dominated once play started.
Madrid had goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to thank for a number of fine saves in the first period, but Real thought they had scored right at the end as Karim Benzema saw a goal ruled out following a lengthy VAR check.
And Los Blancos improved in the second half, taking the lead just short of the hour as Vinicius Junior poked home a low driven cross by Fede Valverde at the far post.
Courtois made a stunning save to deny Salah after that and Madrid missed chances to extend their lead on the counter-attack.
For Madrid, it is a 14th European Cup in an incredible season in which they have also won LaLiga.
But for Liverpool, it is a disappointing end to a season which brought two domestic cups but ultimately saw them miss out on the two main prizes in the final two matches of the campaign.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo.
