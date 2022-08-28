Richarlison keep-ups irk Steve Cooper in Nottingham Forest's loss to Tottenham
Richarlison's keep-ups in the final minutes of Tottenham's win at Nottingham Forest have been criticised by Reds manager Steve Cooper.
The Brazil forward set up Harry Kane for Spurs' second goal in the 2-0 victory for Antonio Conte's side, but the former Everton forward antagonised Forest's players and fans with some showboating just a few minutes later.
Receiving possession on the left wing in Forest's half, the 25-year-old did a few keep-ups before passing the ball to a team-mate.
He was promptly scythed down by Brennan Johnson and on Sky Sports co-commentary, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher said: "Woah! It does wind people up. You can't do that. But what is he doing?
"He just winds people up that lad, Richarlison. He winds me up. What do you expect Johnson to do? You're not condoning that but...'
And after the game, Cooper said: "I wouldn’t want my players to do that, what Richarlison did. But if that's accepted at Spurs then that's nothing to do with me.
"But it wouldn’t be accepted here, that’s for sure."
