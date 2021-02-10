Sheffield United v Bristol City live stream: how to watch the FA Cup wherever you are in the world

Sheffield United v Bristol City live stream, BBC, Wednesday 10 February, 7.30pm GMT

Sheffield United will put their Premier League problems to one side when they host Bristol City in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday.

Chris Wilder’s side have endured a miserable season in the top flight so far. Sunday’s defeat by Chelsea was their 18th of the campaign, leaving the Blades rooted to the foot of the table with just 15 games left to play. Sheffield United are now 12 points adrift of safety and are surely doomed to the drop, even if Wilder continues to emphasise the positives from his team’s performances.

There has certainly been more to cheer in the FA Cup. United beat Bristol Rovers in the third round, before dispatching Plymouth Argyle in the fourth. The draw has been relatively kind to them thus far, but United have avoided slip-ups in their two previous FA Cup outings and will be looking to do so again here.

Bristol City go into this game in poor form, having lost four of their last five games in the Championship. That run has put a severe dent in their chances of a place in the play-offs, and the Robins may be equally pleased to turn their attention to another competition this week. Dean Holden’s men beat Portsmouth and Millwall to set up this clash with Premier League opposition.

Sheffield United will be unable to call upon the services of Sander Berge and George Baldock, both of whom are nursing thigh injuries. Ethan Ampadu is likely to return to the team after being ineligible to face parent club Chelsea, and Enda Stevens could be passed fit following a knock. Defensive duo Jack Robinson and Jack O’Connell are definitely out.

Bristol City will have to make do without Andreas Weimann, who will not play again this season due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury. Chris Martin is also sidelined for the remainder of the campaign, while Callum O’Dowda is still on the treatment table with a hamstring problem. Bristol City will also be missing George Nurse, Cameron Pring, Tommy Rowe, Jay Dasilva, Liam Walsh, Nathan Baker, Hakeeb Adelakun and Marley Watkins.

Kick-off is at 7.30pm GMT and the game is being shown on BBC Red Button and BBC iPlayer in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

