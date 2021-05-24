Tottenham Hotspur reveal brand new home shirt

Tottenham Hotspur's brand new home shirt for 2021/22 has been revealed.

After a white, navy and yellow effort for this season, Nike have gone far more minimal with Spurs's home top for next season, opting for a pure white effort.

Tottenham are celebrating 100 years this year since they first wore the cockerel crest and to celebrate, there's a classic cockerel on the inside neck of the top. This is the just latest of the Premier League 2021/22 kits to be released, after the likes of Arsenal, Brighton, Chelsea, Everton and Leicester City also revealed new shirts last week.

(Image credit: Nike)

According to Nike, "The side tape includes an embossed execution of the crest creatively distorted in a repeat pattern on the side."

The kit is set to be completed with navy blue shorts and socks, which both feature a white swoosh. After late final-day drama, this is the shirt that Spurs will be donning in the inaugural Europa Conference League next season - and traditionally, the club wear white shorts in Europe with their home shirts.

The shirt is made from a 100% recycled polyester fabric created from recycled plastic bottles, which has become a mainstay of Nike's football shirts in recent years, as part of their Move to Zero initiative, with the aim of using zero carbon and creating zero waste.

The new kit is out now and available from nike.com

