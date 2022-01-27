Tottenham report: Spurs offered FOUR PSG players in return for Tanguy Ndombele

Tottenham misfit Tanguy Ndombele is heading out the exit door – and PSG have offered Spurs four of their players for the midfielder.

Foot Mercato are claiming that Julian Draxler, Danilo, Leandro Paredes and Ander Herrera were all included in the deal to take Ndombele back to Ligue 1. Incredibly, however, Tottenham didn't want any of the PSG stars.

Ndombele has significantly underwhelmed since being brought to the club for a club-record £60m fee back in 2019, as Mauricio Pochettino's last big marquee buy. Paris Saint-Germain are said to be extremely keen on the player – with Pochettino wanting to work with the midfielder once more – but Spurs want to make their own signings instead of being given Les Parisiens' deadwood.

Draxler has been playing in France for five years and is said to be in no hurry to leave, despite the club wanting him out, while Parades, Danilo and Herrera have all been brought in to solidify the club's midfield – but none have shown consistent promise in midfield roles.

Tottenham have already lost out to Barcelona for their first-choice target during this transfer window, Adama Traore, so news that the club are turning down new signings may worry some fans, who are keen for Conte's squad to be improved ahead of the second half of the season.

Spurs are reportedly in the market for a right wing-back, a defender, a midfielder and potentially another attacker.

