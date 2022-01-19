Tottenham report: Antonio Conte to raise £84m from FOUR player sales – with huge signings on the horizon
By Mark White published
Tottenham are set to cut losses on a handful of underperforming players – paving the way for new blood in Antonio Conte's revolution
Tottenham Hotspur are set to sell four of their most disappointing squad players for well over £80m in a bid to raise capital this transfer window.
According to football.london, Antonio Conte is going to get his wish, as the north Londoners look to clear out a lot of their deadwood. The Italian has been reportedly scathing of his squad behind the scenes to his bosses and stressed the importance of improvements.
Four of the most underwhelming of the group are set to depart soon, too as Tanguy Ndombele, Matt Doherty, Dele Alli and Steven Bergwijn all look likely to pack their bags first.
Club record signing Ndombele cost Tottenham £60m during Mauricio Pochettino's last transfer window. A long-term replacement for Mousa Dembele, the Frenchman has struggled to replicate his electric form in the Premier League and looks likely to leave for Conte's former side, Inter Milan.
Dele Alli, another Pochettino buy and a big success of past Spurs sides, also looks set to depart from the club that he has played 269 times for.
Lastly, Matt Doherty and Steven Bergwijn also look like leaving the club after failing to impress since Conte has taken over the club. Doherty joined from Wolves, while Bergwijn was a January buy from PSV – and looks likely to head back to the Eredivisie, with Ajax said to be interested in his signature.
Conte is hoping that 100% of player sales this month will be reinvested into the playing squad.
Tottenham still retain an interest in Adama Traore from Wolves, while recent links to summer free agents suggest a massive bid for Paulo Dybala along with Jesse Lingard could both be on the radar for the Lilywhites.
