Tottenham transfer news: Real Madrid hopeful about offloading Gareth Bale permanently

Real Madrid have reportedly been pleased with Gareth Bale’s return to form for Tottenham as they seek to offload the Wales international this summer.

Bale has only recently become a regular in Spurs’ starting XI for Premier League matches, having spent most of the season on the bench.

The forward has now begun each of Tottenham’s last three top-flight games, scoring four goals and providing one assist along the way.

Jose Mourinho’s side have taken nine points from the last nine available, and are now back in the race for a top-four finish.

And Bale’s performances are going down well at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Madrid keen to sell the 31-year-old this summer.

The Welshman is on a season-long loan at Spurs, who have the option to extend the deal by another 12 months.

However, Madrid would prefer to sell Bale to Tottenham at the end of the campaign, according to the Daily Mail .

The report states that los Blancos have no intention of reintegrating Bale into their squad, despite his recent upturn.

They want to get him off the books as soon as possible, particularly as Zinedine Zidane’s side are interested in signing Erling Haaland this summer.

However, it is unclear whether Tottenham would agree to sign Bale on a full-time basis this summer.

Meanwhile Mourinho believes Bale has overcome “psychological scars” on his return to form.

“It is not that we have challenged him or anything,” he told AS . “We have only supported him.

“I found psychological scars in him. When you are a couple of seasons with many injuries, the important thing is not only the muscular scars, but also the psychological ones, which bring fear and instability.

“There is a moment when you are working well and when everyone around you is supporting you to the maximum. At that moment the psychological barrier is broken. And he has done it. It was him, not us."

Tottenham face Dinamo Zagreb in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie on Thursday.

