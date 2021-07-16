Tottenham transfer news: Spurs consider move for Lorenzo Pellegrini - report

Tottenham are weighing up a move for Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini, according to reports.

This has already been a summer of change in the white and navy half of north London, with Nuno Espirito Santo installed as manager and Fabio Paratici appointed as the club's managing director.

The duo are now working together to revamp Tottenham's squad after a disappointing season last time out.

Spurs topped the Premier League table for a few weeks before Christmas, before sliding down the standings in 2021.

The club ultimately secured a seventh-place finish, but only after Jose Mourinho was sacked in April.

It took Daniel Levy, the long-serving chairman, 72 days to settle on Nuno as Mourinho's successor.

And there is plenty of work to do before the start of the Premier League season in the middle of August.

According to The Athletic, Tottenham are considering a swoop for Pellegrini, who is now managed by Mourinho at Roma.

Nuno and Paratici do not consider midfield to be a priority area in need of strengthening, with the likes of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso, Moussa Sissoko, Oliver Skipp, Harry Winks on the books.

But Spurs do admire Pellegrini and could submit an offer for him before the window closes at the end of next month.

Buying him would probably require Tottenham to trigger his release clause of £25.6m, which could prove to be a stumbling block.

As the report states, it is easy to see why Spurs are working to improve other areas of the squad before they bolster their midfield options.

Centre-back is one part of the team that requires strengthening, while a back-up to Harry Kane up front would not go amiss.

That might change depending on outgoings. The Athletic writes that Sissoko has been made available for transfer, while Winks could leave too.

If one of those players does depart, a move for Pellegrini might be pushed higher up Tottenham's to-do list. For now, it is likely to be kept in the background.

