Trending

Serie A News and Features

Latest about Serie A

Facundo Medina

Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils to battle AC Milan for Facundo Medina

By FourFourTwo Staff

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are said to be keen on the Lens central defender

Bremer

Liverpool transfer news: Jurgen Klopp’s side keen to sign Torino defender Bremer

By FourFourTwo Staff

The Brazilian centre-back has emerged as a target for Jurgen Klopp's side

Florian Neuhaus

Liverpool transfer news: Manchester City to rival Reds for Germany midfielder Florian Neuhaus

By FourFourTwo Staff

Tottenham were also linked with the Borussia Monchengladbach man in January

Rodrigo De Paul

Liverpool transfer news: Jurgen Klopp eyes £30m move for Rodrigo De Paul

By FourFourTwo Staff

Udinese have admitted that the Argentina international could be on the move this summer

Florian Neuhaus

Liverpool transfer news: Reds and Man City target Gladbach youngster Florian Neuhaus

By FourFourTwo Staff

Several top European clubs are monitoring the Germany international midfielder.

Jorginho scoring against Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea transfer news: Jorginho’s agent says midfielder would be open to Serie A return

By FourFourTwo Staff

A reunion with Maurizio Sarri could tempt the Italian back home, says Jorge Santos

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho going nowhere as Tottenham back under-fire manager to finish rollercoaster season

By FourFourTwo Staff

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy will not consider any changes until the summer.

Paul Pogba

Manchester United transfer news: Agent ‘has to work quietly’ with Paul Pogba amid Juventus interest

By FourFourTwo Staff

Mino Raiola says he wants to avoid offending people and therefore won't talk about his star client.

Rodrigo De Paul

Liverpool transfer news: Udinese admit Reds target Rodrigo De Paul could be sold this summer

By FourFourTwo Staff

The Argentina international could soon be on his way to the Premier League

Mikkel Damsgaard

Tottenham transfer news: Spurs to battle Juventus for Sampdoria's Mikkel Damsgaard

By FourFourTwo Staff

Jose Mourinho's side want to bring the Dane to the club, according to reports

123...789NextArchives