Serie A News and Features
Latest about Serie A
Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils to battle AC Milan for Facundo Medina
By FourFourTwo Staff
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are said to be keen on the Lens central defender
Liverpool transfer news: Jurgen Klopp’s side keen to sign Torino defender Bremer
By FourFourTwo Staff
The Brazilian centre-back has emerged as a target for Jurgen Klopp's side
Liverpool transfer news: Manchester City to rival Reds for Germany midfielder Florian Neuhaus
By FourFourTwo Staff
Tottenham were also linked with the Borussia Monchengladbach man in January
Liverpool transfer news: Jurgen Klopp eyes £30m move for Rodrigo De Paul
By FourFourTwo Staff
Udinese have admitted that the Argentina international could be on the move this summer
Liverpool transfer news: Reds and Man City target Gladbach youngster Florian Neuhaus
By FourFourTwo Staff
Several top European clubs are monitoring the Germany international midfielder.
Chelsea transfer news: Jorginho’s agent says midfielder would be open to Serie A return
By FourFourTwo Staff
A reunion with Maurizio Sarri could tempt the Italian back home, says Jorge Santos
Jose Mourinho going nowhere as Tottenham back under-fire manager to finish rollercoaster season
By FourFourTwo Staff
Spurs chairman Daniel Levy will not consider any changes until the summer.
Manchester United transfer news: Agent ‘has to work quietly’ with Paul Pogba amid Juventus interest
By FourFourTwo Staff
Mino Raiola says he wants to avoid offending people and therefore won't talk about his star client.
Liverpool transfer news: Udinese admit Reds target Rodrigo De Paul could be sold this summer
By FourFourTwo Staff
The Argentina international could soon be on his way to the Premier League
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.