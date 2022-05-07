Tottenham's Son Heung-min reaches 20 PL goals for first time with Liverpool strike
Son Heung-min hit a new milestone for Tottenham against Liverpool at Anfield: his 20th Premier League goal of the season
Son Heung-min's goal for Tottenham against Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday has seen the South Korean forward hit 20 in the Premier League for the first time.
The 29-year-old scored twice for Spurs in their 3-1 win at home to Leicester last weekend to make it a career-best 19 for the season and the in-form attacker added to that tally on Saturday.
Spurs soaked up relentless Liverpool pressure in the first half, but looked dangerous on the break and on one of those forays in the second half, Son tapped home following an intelligent pass by Ryan Sessegnon after 56 minutes.
Son, who opened a Twitter account this week and has already amassed over 285,000 followers, is now just two behind Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and has netted more non-penalty goals than any other player in the Premier League in 2021-22.
The South Korean has seven more goals this season than his team-mate and friend Harry Kane and his latest strike could boost Spurs' hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League.
However, Liverpool later levelled through Luis Diaz.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
