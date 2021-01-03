Trending

Son Heung-Min News and Features

 Date of birth: July 8, 1992
Instagram: @hm_son7
Club(s): Hamburg, Bayer Leverkusen, Tottenham
Country: South Korea
Signing fee: £22million

Is arguably the greatest Asian player to play in the Premier League, having been a huge success at Tottenham. The South Korean, who is worshipped in his homeland, began his career in Germany with spells at Hamburg and Bayer Leverkusen, making a name for himself with his lightning pace and trickery. He brought that to England, too, becoming the first Asian to score 50 goals in the Premier League.

Latest about Son Heung-Min

Son Heung-min

Tottenham transfer news: Son Heung-min says it is not the right time to discuss his future

By FourFourTwo Staff

The South Korea international is under contract at Spurs until the summer of 2023

Gareth Bale

Expensive error: Why Gareth Bale isn't playing for Tottenham

By Richard Jolly

Gareth Bale's return to Spurs was meant to transform the club into a force - so why isn't he getting game time?

Son Heung-Min

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news: Jose Mourinho believes that Son Heung-Min will extend his stay at Spurs

By FourFourTwo Staff

Son’s contract expires in 2023, but Mourinho remains confident of keeping him at the club beyond then

FFT Top 30

RANKED! FourFourTwo's top 30 men's footballers in the world 2020

By FourFourTwo Staff

With votes from 128 journalists in 102 countries, FourFourTwo crowns the best footballer in the world

Premier League players of the season so far

Ranked! FourFourTwo's 50 Players of the Season... so far

By Mark White, Ed McCambridge

RANKED! We're at the halfway stage of the season - let's run through the aces of the Premier League 2020/21

RANKED!
Chorley v Derby County – Emirates FA Cup – Third Round – Victory Park

Rivalry renewed at Old Trafford and big ties for underdogs: The pick of the draw

By PA Staff

Son Heung-min

Tottenham transfer news: Spurs confident of keeping Son Heung-min despite external interest

By FourFourTwo Staff

The South Korea international is enjoying a fantastic season with the north Londoners

kean

Football rumours from the media

By PA Staff

Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford – Carabao Cup – Semi Final – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham defeat 10-man Brentford to reach Carabao Cup final

By PA Staff

Manchester United v Aston Villa – Premier League – Old Trafford

5 things we learned from this weekend’s Premier League action

By PA Staff

123...789NextArchives