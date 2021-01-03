Son Heung-Min News and Features
Date of birth: July 8, 1992
Instagram: @hm_son7
Club(s): Hamburg, Bayer Leverkusen, Tottenham
Country: South Korea
Signing fee: £22million
Is arguably the greatest Asian player to play in the Premier League, having been a huge success at Tottenham. The South Korean, who is worshipped in his homeland, began his career in Germany with spells at Hamburg and Bayer Leverkusen, making a name for himself with his lightning pace and trickery. He brought that to England, too, becoming the first Asian to score 50 goals in the Premier League.
Latest about Son Heung-Min
Tottenham transfer news: Son Heung-min says it is not the right time to discuss his future
By FourFourTwo Staff
The South Korea international is under contract at Spurs until the summer of 2023
Expensive error: Why Gareth Bale isn't playing for Tottenham
By Richard Jolly
Gareth Bale's return to Spurs was meant to transform the club into a force - so why isn't he getting game time?
Tottenham Hotspur transfer news: Jose Mourinho believes that Son Heung-Min will extend his stay at Spurs
By FourFourTwo Staff
Son’s contract expires in 2023, but Mourinho remains confident of keeping him at the club beyond then
RANKED! FourFourTwo's top 30 men's footballers in the world 2020
By FourFourTwo Staff
With votes from 128 journalists in 102 countries, FourFourTwo crowns the best footballer in the world
Ranked! FourFourTwo's 50 Players of the Season... so far
By Mark White, Ed McCambridge
RANKED! We're at the halfway stage of the season - let's run through the aces of the Premier League 2020/21
Tottenham transfer news: Spurs confident of keeping Son Heung-min despite external interest
By FourFourTwo Staff
The South Korea international is enjoying a fantastic season with the north Londoners
