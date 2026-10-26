Ballon d'Or 2026: The full standings

The Ballon d'Or 2026 is the 70th edition of the most prestigious individual award in the football calendar.

Presented by Kate Scott and Thierry Henry live from the London Palladium, we recognise the very elite of the sport, as for just the fifth time in the history of the award, it will be given based on the results of the season instead of the calendar year.

With Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal leading the favourites for the gong, it's promised to be one of the closest contests we've seen in years…

Men's Ballon d'Or

The full standings for the men's Ballon d'Or 2026

Ousmane Dembele won last year's Golden Ball (Image credit: Getty Images)

The full standings/nominees for the men's Ballon d'Or 2026 are as follows:

=29. Sadio Mane

=29. William Saliba

28. Julian Quinones

27. Bruno Fernandes

26. Dayot Upamecano

25. Marquinhos

24. Luis Diaz

23. Nuno Mendes

22. Lautaro Martinez

21. Gabriel Magalhaes

20. Willian Pacho

19. Joao Neves

18. Marc Cucurella

17. Vinicius Junior

16. Ferran Torres

15. Declan Rice

14. Vitinha

13. Achraf Hakimi

12. Pau Cubarsi

11. Jude Bellingham

Erling Haaland

Fabian Ruiz

Harry Kane

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Kylian Mbappe

Lamine Yamal

Lionel Messi

Michael Olise

Ousmane Dembele

Rodri

Sadio Mane

Three English players have been nominated for the award this year (Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane), with seven Premier League players on the shortlist, in Rice, Gabriel, William Saliba (all Arsenal), Marc Cucurella (of Chelsea last season), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Rodri and Erling Haaland (both of Manchester City: the former having left over the summer).

Six of Spain's World Cup winners of the summer have been given the nod, with Yamal, Cucurella and Rodri jonied by Fabian Ruiz, Pau Cubarsi and Ferran Torres, while last year's winner, Ousmane, Dembele, is one again nominated after winning another Champions League title with Paris Saint-Germain.

Women's Ballon d'Or

Aitana Bonmati isn't up for a fourth award (Image credit: Kristy Sparow - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

The full standings/nominees for the Ballon d'Or Feminin 2026 are as follows:

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=28. Vivianne Miedema

=28. Lorena

27. Rose Lavelle

26. Alex Greenwood

25. Caroline Weir

24. Kerstin Casparij

23. Momoko Tanikawa

22. Manaka Matsukubo

21. Scarlett Camberos

20. Selma Bacha

19. Tessa Wullaert

18. Barbra Banda

17. Esmee Brugts

16. Mapi Leon

15. Cata Coll

14. Wendie Renard

13. Mariona Caldentey

12. Klara Buhl

11. Yui Hasagawa

- Temwa Chawinga

- Melchie Dumornay

- Caroline Graham Hansen

- Patri Guijarro

- Pernille Harder

- Ewa Pajor

- Claudia Pina

- Alexia Putellas

- Alessia Russo

- Bunny Shaw

A host of Women's Super League players have been nominated for the women's award this year, with Alessia Russo, Mariona Caldentey, (both Arsenal) Alex Greenwood, Bunny Shaw, Yui Hasegawa, Kerstin Casparij, Vivianne Miedema (all Manchester City) and Melvine Malard (Manchester United) all nominated – along with London City Lionesses' Alexia Putellas, for her Barcelona exploits last term.

Russo and Greenwood are the only two Lionesses on the shortlist, with Aitana Bonmati not nominated this time around.

Kopa Trophy

The Kopa Trophy is given to the best young performing player in the world under the age of 21.

Men's nominees:

Ayyoub Bouaddi

Eli Junior Kroupi

Ibrahim Maza

Johan Manzambi

Kerim Alajbegovic

Lamine Yamal

Lennart Karl

Pau Cubarsi

Warren Zaïre-Emery

Yan Diomande

Women's nominees:

Vicky Lopez

Felicia Schroder

Clara Serrajordi

Lily Yohannes

Men's Yashin Trophy

The Yashin Trophy is awarded to the best goalkeeper in the world for the last season.

Men's nominees:

Yassine Bounou

Thibaut Courtois

Joan Garcia

Gregor Kobel

Emiliano Martinez

Edouard Mendy

David Raya

Matvey Safonov

Unai Simon

Vozinha

Women's nominees: