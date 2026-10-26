Ballon d'Or 2026: The full standings
The full standings for Ballon d'Or 2026 see the usual suspects - and a fair few surprises
The Ballon d'Or 2026 is the 70th edition of the most prestigious individual award in the football calendar.
Presented by Kate Scott and Thierry Henry live from the London Palladium, we recognise the very elite of the sport, as for just the fifth time in the history of the award, it will be given based on the results of the season instead of the calendar year.
With Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal leading the favourites for the gong, it's promised to be one of the closest contests we've seen in years…
Men's Ballon d'Or
The full standings for the men's Ballon d'Or 2026
The full standings/nominees for the men's Ballon d'Or 2026 are as follows:
- =29. Sadio Mane
- =29. William Saliba
- 28. Julian Quinones
- 27. Bruno Fernandes
- 26. Dayot Upamecano
- 25. Marquinhos
- 24. Luis Diaz
- 23. Nuno Mendes
- 22. Lautaro Martinez
- 21. Gabriel Magalhaes
- 20. Willian Pacho
- 19. Joao Neves
- 18. Marc Cucurella
- 17. Vinicius Junior
- 16. Ferran Torres
- 15. Declan Rice
- 14. Vitinha
- 13. Achraf Hakimi
- 12. Pau Cubarsi
- 11. Jude Bellingham
- Erling Haaland
- Fabian Ruiz
- Harry Kane
- Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
- Kylian Mbappe
- Lamine Yamal
- Lionel Messi
- Michael Olise
- Ousmane Dembele
- Rodri
- Sadio Mane
Three English players have been nominated for the award this year (Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane), with seven Premier League players on the shortlist, in Rice, Gabriel, William Saliba (all Arsenal), Marc Cucurella (of Chelsea last season), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Rodri and Erling Haaland (both of Manchester City: the former having left over the summer).
Six of Spain's World Cup winners of the summer have been given the nod, with Yamal, Cucurella and Rodri jonied by Fabian Ruiz, Pau Cubarsi and Ferran Torres, while last year's winner, Ousmane, Dembele, is one again nominated after winning another Champions League title with Paris Saint-Germain.
Women's Ballon d'Or
The full standings/nominees for the Ballon d'Or Feminin 2026 are as follows:
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- =28. Vivianne Miedema
- =28. Lorena
- 27. Rose Lavelle
- 26. Alex Greenwood
- 25. Caroline Weir
- 24. Kerstin Casparij
- 23. Momoko Tanikawa
- 22. Manaka Matsukubo
- 21. Scarlett Camberos
- 20. Selma Bacha
- 19. Tessa Wullaert
- 18. Barbra Banda
- 17. Esmee Brugts
- 16. Mapi Leon
- 15. Cata Coll
- 14. Wendie Renard
- 13. Mariona Caldentey
- 12. Klara Buhl
- 11. Yui Hasagawa
- - Temwa Chawinga
- - Melchie Dumornay
- - Caroline Graham Hansen
- - Patri Guijarro
- - Pernille Harder
- - Ewa Pajor
- - Claudia Pina
- - Alexia Putellas
- - Alessia Russo
- - Bunny Shaw
A host of Women's Super League players have been nominated for the women's award this year, with Alessia Russo, Mariona Caldentey, (both Arsenal) Alex Greenwood, Bunny Shaw, Yui Hasegawa, Kerstin Casparij, Vivianne Miedema (all Manchester City) and Melvine Malard (Manchester United) all nominated – along with London City Lionesses' Alexia Putellas, for her Barcelona exploits last term.
Russo and Greenwood are the only two Lionesses on the shortlist, with Aitana Bonmati not nominated this time around.
Kopa Trophy
The Kopa Trophy is given to the best young performing player in the world under the age of 21.
Men's nominees:
- Ayyoub Bouaddi
- Eli Junior Kroupi
- Ibrahim Maza
- Johan Manzambi
- Kerim Alajbegovic
- Lamine Yamal
- Lennart Karl
- Pau Cubarsi
- Warren Zaïre-Emery
- Yan Diomande
Women's nominees:
- Vicky Lopez
- Felicia Schroder
- Clara Serrajordi
- Lily Yohannes
Men's Yashin Trophy
The Yashin Trophy is awarded to the best goalkeeper in the world for the last season.
Men's nominees:
- Yassine Bounou
- Thibaut Courtois
- Joan Garcia
- Gregor Kobel
- Emiliano Martinez
- Edouard Mendy
- David Raya
- Matvey Safonov
- Unai Simon
- Vozinha
Women's nominees:
- Ann-Katrin Berger
- Cata Coll
- Hannah Hampton
- Lorena
- Ayaka Yamashita
Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.
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