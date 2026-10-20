How to watch Liverpool vs Villarreal: live streams and broadcast details as Reds eye another victory in Champions League 2026/27

Watch Liverpool vs Villarreal for free as the Reds aim to make it three wins out of three in the Champions League 2026/27 league phase, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Andoni Iraola's men will be looking to follow up their excellent 6-3 win over Austrian side LASK last Wednesday, in which summer signing Bradley Barcola scored a hat-trick - his first goals for the club.

Villarreal claimed their first points of the league phase 24 hours earlier, fighting back from 1-0 down to beat Napoli 3-1.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Liverpool vs Villarreal online, on TV, and from anywhere, including for free.

Can I watch Liverpool vs Villarreal for free?

Fans in the UK can watch Liverpool vs Villarreal on Prime Video, which has a 30-day free trial for new customers, allowing them to stream the game at no cost.

Abroad? Get NordVPN to access your free Liverpool vs Villarreal stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Liverpool vs Villarreal from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss Liverpool vs Villarreal. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

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How to watch Liverpool vs Villarreal in the UK

As mentioned above, Liverpool vs Villarreal is live on Amazon Prime Video in the UK. Kick-off is at 8:00pm BST.

Not in the UK? Watch Liverpool vs Villarreal on Prime Video with NordVPN.

Watch Liverpool vs Villarreal on Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video will show one match on the Tuesday of every Champions League gameweek during the 2026/27 season, with Liverpool vs Villarreal this week's featured fixture. Prime Video comes with a 30-day free trial and auto-renews at £8.99 per month – or you can buy an annual subscription for £95.

How to watch Liverpool vs Villarreal in the US

Paramount+ is the place for US viewers to watch Liverpool vs Villarreal, with kick-off at 3:00pm ET.

Outside of the US? Access your usual Paramount+ stream with NordVPN.

Watch Liverpool vs Villarreal on Paramount+ Paramount+ is the home of the UCL, Europa League and Conference League in the US. The Paramount+ Essential package costs just $8.99 per month or $89.99 per year.

How to watch Liverpool vs Villarreal in Australia

Viewers in Australia can watch Liverpool vs Villarreal live on Stan Sport, with the game kicking-off at 6:00am AEDT on Wednesday.

Not in Australia right now? You can still access your usual Stan Sport stream via NordVPN.

Watch Liverpool vs Villarreal on Stan Sport Stan Sport costs just AU$29.99 per month. That gives you access to every single UCL and Premier League match, including this gameweek three fixture between Liverpool and Villarreal.

Liverpool vs Villarreal: Preview

Liverpool host Spanish opposition at Anfield for the second time this season after back-to-back away trips brought two very different wins.

Six days ago, the Reds cruised to a 6-3 victory at LASK in which they were 4-0 up after just 51 minutes and summer signing Bradley Barcola scored a hat-trick. They then had to do it the hard way in the Premier League on Saturday, fighting back from 1-0 down to beat Brentford 2-1 as the hosts ended the game with nine men.

Andoni Iraola's side now return home looking to extend their perfect start to the league phase of the Champions League, having beaten Atletico Madrid at Anfield before that win over LASK.

They remain without influential midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, who has a hamstring issue, while Jeremie Frimpong will also be absent having suffered an injury just six minutes after coming off the bench at Brentford.

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Last week's 3-1 win over Napoli was an important result for Villarreal, who lost to Borussia Dortmund in their league phase opener and have had an underwhelming start to the La Liga season.

The Yellow Submarine were held 0-0 at home by struggling Elche on Saturday and have taken just nine points from their first nine league games under Inigo Perez, who replaced Marcelino as manager this summer.

Villarreal are without former Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe, who recently had eye surgery, and Canada midfielder Tajon Buchanan.

It means they will be relying on Georges Mikautadze and Alberto Moleiro for much of their attacking threat, with both players already registering five goal involvements this season. Former Newcastle United and Leicester City striker Ayoze Perez could also feature.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Liverpool 2-0 Villarreal

The Reds should beat an out-of-form Villarreal side fairly comfortably.