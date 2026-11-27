I have changed my mind on the armband more times this week than I care to admit.

Usually one name stands out, but this time there are several players who could all justify the choice, and the one who normally walks in is the one I would most like to avoid.

Get this right and it could be worth serious ranking gains.

Who should I captain in FPL GW12?

Will Bruno be your skipper? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Erling Haaland: It's not often that Haaland is anything other than an automatic pick, but the trip to Arsenal makes me want to look elsewhere.

Arsenal have the strongest defence in the league by a distance, and their underlying numbers are the best for Expected Goals Conceded (xGC). Haaland can score against anyone, but I see his ceiling this week as a single goal. If there was ever a week to go different, this is it.

Not the automatic (C) pick this week (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dominic Calvert-Lewin: He is my favourite of the lot. Leeds host Coventry, probably the easiest fixture to call this weekend, and Daniel Farke's side will be full of confidence after that 4-1 win at Stamford Bridge.

Calvert-Lewin missed three big chances and hit the post in that game, which is not something he does often, so I wouldn't expect that sort of wastefulness to continue. The bookmakers project Leeds to score more than two goals and make him the most likely to score or assist.

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Maxim De Cuyper: The next best option after Calvert-Lewin. It still sounds strange to say that the top scoring player in the game is a defender, but he leads all defenders for xG involvement and plays for the Brighton side with the most clean sheets.

He operates on the left-wing, out of position and shares some set pieces, so the Belgian offers real upside at both ends. Of the defensive captaincy punts, he is the one I prefer by some distance.

Bruno Fernandes: Probably the biggest differential on the list. He remains the most dependable Manchester United attacker and arrives off two attacking returns in the Champions League against Sporting. His underlying numbers are strong and he has penalties and set pieces to fall back on. The risk is that United blow hot and cold, so there is some volatility attached.

Nicolas Jackson: He has been consistent enough to be part of the conversation. Aston Villa face Ipswich, who are in the bottom three for xGC, and Jackson's goal involvements account for more than half of Villa's output while he is on the pitch.

Combined with a strong bonus profile, that matters for captaincy. Against that, Villa's attack has struggled in the last two games, he is not on penalties and could be taken off early. He is certainly viable, but the doubts are enough to push me elsewhere.

Pascal Gross: The highest scoring midfielder in the game by a distance, with set pieces and penalties and contributions at both ends of the pitch every week. He is a legitimate candidate in his own right. If I am going with a Brighton player though, I prefer De Cuyper because he has more explosive potential for a haul.

Marching on to the captaincy? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cole Palmer: There are too many question marks to consider him, and his underlying data is poor.

Owners should probably keep him, since none of the premiums are performing and Nottingham Forest is a decent fixture where the odd penalty could help. As a captain, though, he is far too risky.

There is no obvious winner, but if I had to pick, Calvert-Lewin has the best mix of fixture, form and bookmaker backing. Take the shot if you can afford to be different.