How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid for FREE: Live streams and TV channels for first El Clásico of La Liga 2026/27

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona and Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid battle for the ball

Watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid for free as the Spanish giants meet at the Nou Camp in the first El Clásico of the 2026/27 La Liga season. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Barcelona have begun their title defence in sensational form, reeling off 11 successive wins in all competitions before their perfect start to the season ended against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Real trail their rivals by six points and will be aiming to stop Barca breaking their record for the most consecutive victories at the start of a La Liga campaign, which Los Blancos set in 1968/69 with nine straight wins.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid online and from anywhere, including for FREE, in La Liga 2026/27.

Can I watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid for free?

El Clásico will be shown for free in Brazil on CazeTV's YouTube Channel. You don't need an account or a subscription, just click the link above and start streaming.

Not in Brazil or the US? Use Proton VPN to unblock your free El Clásico stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid from anywhere

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How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid on Premier Sports.

The game is live on Premier Sports 1, with kick-off at 8:00pm GMT.

Watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid on Premier Sports Fans in the UK and Ireland can subscribe to Premier Sports from £13.99/month with annual plans available for £149.99. You can also add it to your Prime Video, Virgin Media or STV Player accounts if required.

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid in the US

Barcelona vs Real Madrid is live on ESPN and ABC in the US. Those looking for Spanish-language coverage should head to ESPN Deportes.

Kick-off is at 4:00pm ET.

Watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid on ESPN Select ESPN Select will have live coverage of every single match in both English and Spanish across the 2026/27 season, including Barcelona vs Real Madrid. A standalone subscription costs $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year.

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid in Australia

Viewers in Australia can stream Barcelona vs Real Madrid on beIN SPORTS. The game kicks-off at 6:00am AEDT on Monday.

Watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid on beIN SPORTS Watch every La Liga 2026/27 game live on beIN SPORTS, including Barcelona vs Real Madrid. You can buy a subscription for $16.99 per month or $169.99 per year, which includes a 7-day free trial.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Preview

The first El Clásico of the 2026/27 La Liga season can't come quickly enough for Barcelona, who will be relishing the chance to strengthen their grip on the title race at the expense of Real Madrid, led by their arch-nemesis Jose Mourinho.

Hansi Flick's side have been in unstoppable form in the league this term, winning nine games in a row and scoring 39 goals. If they beat Madrid, they will break their rivals' record for the most victories at the start of a La Liga season, set way back in 1968/69.

It would also put Barca in pole position for a third successive domestic title, having sealed the 2025/26 crown with a 2-0 win over Los Blancos at the Nou Camp in May, but they will need to bounce back from a defeat for the first time this term after losing 4-2 at Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday.

There was no shame in their result against the back-to-back European champions, but another defeat would be hugely disappointing, especially considering the opposition. They will be without the injured Dani Olmo, Eric Garcia and Andreas Christensen, while Jules Kounde is doubtful.

SEE ALSO How to watch La Liga live streams from anywhere

Jose Mourinho returns to the Nou Camp as Real Madrid manager for the first time since 2013, when he ended a fiery three-year spell in the Spanish capital that featured several blockbuster battles with Pep Guardiola's Barca.

The Portuguese has always loved beating the club who he served as an assistant coach in the late 1990s and started the mind games earlier this week, complaining that his side had 24 hours less than their rivals to prepare following their 4-1 win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday.

That was Madrid's fourth successive win and the third game in a row in which they have scored four goals, but they will be without suspended Brazilian superstar Vinicius Junior at the Nou Camp. Rodrygo, Raul Asencio and Ferland Mendy are also absent through injury.

The all-time head-to-head record between these two sides is remarkably close, with Madrid winning 107 games to Barca's 106 and 51 matches ending level.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Barcelona 2-1 Real Madrid

Barca are the team to beat in La Liga and will be confident they can overcome their rivals on their own turf.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Need to Know

What time is kick-off in El Clásico? Kick-off arrives at 8:00pm GMT in the UK. That is 4:00pm ET and 1:00pm PT in America and 7:00am AEDT in Australia.

Who is the referee for El Clásico? Juan Martínez Munuera will take charge of tonight’s El Clásico, having issued 15 yellow cards and awarded three penalties across five matches this season. This will be his fifth Clásico, with Real Madrid winning three of the previous four he has officiated. Barcelona have also previously lodged a complaint with the RFEF over his decisions in their Copa del Rey clash against Atlético Madrid in February.

Predicted XI's for El Clásico Barcelona Predicted XI: García, Espart, Cubarsí, Martín, Cancelo, Rodri, Pedri, Yamal, López, Gordon, Raphinha. Real Madrid Predicted XI: Lunin, Dumfries, Konaté, Huijsen, Cucurella, Valverde, Tchouaméni, Güler, Bellingham, Diomande, Mbappé.