How to watch Bayern Munich vs Arsenal for FREE: Live stream details for HUGE Champions League matchday 3 clash

Watch Bayern Munich vs Arsenal for free as two of the favourites to win the Champions League 2026/27 meet in the league phase, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Die Roten drew 3-3 with Norwegian champions Viking in a gameweek two thriller eight days ago, before taking their frustration out on RB Leipzig with a 6-1 Bundesliga thrashing on Saturday.

Arsenal are in similarly good form after winning all three matches since the international break, including cruising past Lille 3-0 last week to maintain their perfect start to the league phase.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Bayern Munich vs Arsenal in this huge Champions League clash online, on TV, and from anywhere, including for free.

Can I watch Bayern Munich vs Arsenal for free?

Yes! Bayern Munich vs Arsenal will be shown live on free-to-air RTÉ 2 and RTÉ Player in Ireland, complete with English commentary.

Watch Bayern Munich vs Arsenal on RTÉ Player RTÉ shows at least one Champions League game live each matchweek, with coverage on RTÉ 2 and RTÉ Player (also available as a browser player). This week's selected game is Bayern Munich vs Arsenal.

Outside Ireland? You need a VPN to access your free Bayern Munich vs Arsenal stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Bayern Munich vs Arsenal from anywhere

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How to watch Bayern Munich vs Arsenal in the UK

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal will be broadcast live on TNT Sports and HBO Max in the UK.

The game is live on TNT Sports 1, with kick-off at 8:00pm BST.

Travelling outside the UK? You need a VPN to access your TNT Sports stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Bayern Munich vs Arsenal on TNT Sports TNT Sports is the home of European football in the UK once again in 2026/27, with hundreds of live matches in the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League, including Bayern Munich vs Arsenal. Plans start from £25.99 per month (minimum 12-month term).

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Arsenal in the US

Viewers in the US can watch Bayern Munich vs Arsenal on Paramount+, with kick-off at 3:00pm ET.

Not in the US? Access your usual Paramount+ stream with a VPN.

Watch Bayern Munich vs Arsenal on Paramount+ Paramount+ is the home of European football in the US, with every match from every UEFA Competition available on the Essential package, which costs just $8.99/month — bargain!

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Arsenal in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Bayern Munich vs Arsenal on Stan Sport. Kick-off is at 6am AEDT on Thursday.

Away from Australia? Watch Bayern Munich vs Arsenal on Stan Sport with a VPN.

Watch Bayern Munich vs Arsenal on Stan Sport Stan Sport starts at just AU$29.99/month. That plan includes Bayern Munich vs Arsenal as well as every other Champions League and Premier League game.

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal: Preview

After thrashing Bodo/Glimt 5-0 in their opening league phase fixture, Bayern Munich would have been confident of a comfortable victory when they faced another Norwegian side, Viking, in gameweek two.

It did not turn out that way, with Vincent Kompany's men forced to battle back from 2-0 down to eventually draw 3-3 in a contest that also featured a red card for winger Michael Olise. The France international will miss the clash with Arsenal as a result.

Olise went some way to making up for his dismissal by scoring in Saturday's 6-1 dismantling of RB Leipzig, in which Luis Diaz bagged a hat-trick. Harry Kane was also on target and the former Tottenham Hotspur striker will have the chance to score in a 10th successive Champions League match when he faces Arsenal, which would put him one shy of the competition record.

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer could miss the game due to a foot issue, with Jonas Urbig primed to step in, while Jamal Musiala will also be absent as the Germany midfielder continues his recovery from injury.

SEE ALSO How to watch Champions League 2026/27

While Bayern had a roller-coaster week, Arsenal's was much more straightforward. The Gunners beat Lille 3-0 last Tuesday to make it two wins from two in the league phase before edging out Nottingham Forest 1-0 in the Premier League on Sunday, courtesy of Noni Madueke's late strike.

The England winger came off the bench to seal the three points in what has become a common theme for Arsenal, which could give them the edge against Bayern if the game is in the balance.

Arteta's men claimed a statement 3-1 win over Bayern in last season's league phase, en route to reaching the final, and if they repeat that result they will be just the second visiting team to triumph at the Allianz Arena since April 2025.

The Arsenal manager is unlikely to have any of his injured players back for the trip to Bavaria, although winger Christos Tzolis is closing in on a return to action.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Bayern Munich 1-1 Arsenal

Bayern's attacking quality and Arsenal's defensive solidity makes this an intriguing game. We reckon it will end level.