How to watch Chelsea vs Manchester City: Free streams and TV channels as heavyweights face off
Chelsea host champions Manchester City in a six-pointer at Stamford Bridge
Watch Chelsea vs Manchester City in the WSL, with all the broadcast details right here in this guide.
- Date: Saturday 14 November
- Kick-off time: 13:30pm GMT / 8:30am ET
- Free Streams: BBC One and BBC iPlayer (UK)
- TV & Streaming: Paramount+ (US) / Stan Sport (AUS)
- Watch from anywhere: Get 77% off with NordVPN
Just two points separate these two sides ahead of Saturday's meeting, with champions Manchester City ahead of the Blues.
But the eight-time WSL champions will see this as an opportunity to leapfrog their rivals who snatched the title off them last season, after six successive seasons of dominance.
With both sides unbeaten in the league so far, who will come out on top at Stamford Bridge?
FourFourTwo has all the information on live streams and TV channels so you can watch Chelsea vs Manchester City in the WSL online, on TV, and from anywhere.
Watch Chelsea vs Manchester City for free
Chelsea vs Man City will be broadcast for free on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK.
All you will need is an account with a valid TV license to watch online.
Outside the UK? Use a VPN to access your free stream from anywhere in the world.
Watch Chelsea vs Manchester City from anywhere
Away from home right now? You don't have to miss Chelsea vs Manchester City.
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How to watch Chelsea vs Manchester City in the UK
Chelsea vs Manchester City is live on BBC One in the UK, with kick-off at 13:30pm GMT.
Outside the UK? Unlock your Chelsea vs Manchester City stream thanks to NordVPN.
Watch Chelsea vs Man City free on BBC iPlayer
The BBC will show one select game from each matchday of the WSL and this week they have chosen the big game between Chelsea and Man City.
To watch online you will need a BBC account which requires a valid TV license and a UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB).
How to watch Chelsea vs Manchester City in the US
US viewers can watch Chelsea vs Manchester City on Paramount+. Kick-off is at 8:30am ET.
Watch Chelsea vs Manchester City on Paramount+
Paramount+ is the new home of Women's Super League coverage in the US, with 183 matches broadcast live this season. The Essential package costs $8.99 a month or $89.99 a year.
How to watch Chelsea vs Manchester City in Australia
Fans in Australia can stream Chelsea vs Manchester City on Stan Sport.
Travelling outside Australia? NordVPN is your ticket to watch the game.
Stan Sport has dropped in price for 2026/27 from AU$32 to AU$29.99. That’s great news for Aussie football fans, who can stream every game in the WSL and Premier League.
Chelsea vs Manchester City: Women's Super League preview
Chelsea and Manchester City face off in a huge WSL title clash this weekend, with just two points separating the sides at the top of the table.
Sonia Bompastor’s Chelsea will be keen to make home advantage count, while Andree Jeglertz’s City arrive knowing that a victory would see them go five points clear and consolidate their position at the top.
City won the league last season for the first time in a decade, ending Chelsea’s impressive six-year period of total dominance.
Expect a fiercely contested encounter between two sides hoping to claim the WSL crown.
FourFourTwo's prediction
Chelsea 2-1 Manchester City
It will be a close run affair, but Chelsea will pick-up a crucial three points.
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Ayisha Gulati is the women's football writer at FourFourTwo. Fresh from a summer covering the Lionesses’ triumphant Euro 2025 campaign in Switzerland, she brings a passion for all things WSL, UWCL, and international women’s football. She has interviewed names including Alessia Russo and Aitana Bonmati and enjoys telling stories that capture the excitement on and off the pitch.
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