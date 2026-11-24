Watch Galatasaray vs Aston Villa for free from anywhere as Unai Emery's side travel to Istanbul to face the Turkish giants in the Champions League 2026/27 league phase.

The hosts have won their last seven matches in all competitions, a run that includes Champions League victories over Lille and VFB Stuttgart.

Villa surrendered their 100 per cent record in the league phase with a 3-0 defeat at Barcelona three weeks ago, but they remain well-placed to finish in the top eight.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Galatasaray vs Aston Villa in the Champions League online, on TV, and from anywhere, including for free.

Galatasaray vs Aston Villa: Team News

Galatasaray XI: Uğurcan, Singo, Davinson, Abdülkerim, Jakobs, Lemina, Torreira, Yunus, Batrakov, Eren, Barış Alper.

Aston Villa XI: Suzuki, Harwood-Bellis, Lindelöf, Mings, Maatsen, McGinn, Manzambi, Gomes, Kamara, Alysson, Jackson.

Can I watch Galatasaray vs Aston Villa for free?

Yes! Galatasaray vs Aston Villa will be shown live on free-to-air Virgin Media Two in Ireland, complete with English commentary. You can also stream the game via Virgin Media Play.

Viewers in Turkey can also watch at no cost on TRT 1, which is showing the match as one of its selected Champions League fixtures this week.

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Watch Galatasaray vs Aston Villa from anywhere

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How to watch Galatasaray vs Aston Villa in the UK

Galatasaray vs Aston Villa is live on TNT Sports and streaming partner HBO Max in the UK.

The game will be shown on TNT Sports 2, with kick-off at 5:45pm GMT.

Outside of the UK? Watch Galatasaray vs Aston Villa on TNT Sports with NordVPN.

Watch Galatasaray vs Aston Villa on TNT Sports TNT Sports is the home of European football in the UK once again in 2026/27, with hundreds of live matches in the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League, including Galatasaray vs Aston Villa. Plans start from £25.99 per month (minimum 12-month term).

How to watch Galatasaray vs Aston Villa in the US

Paramount+ will have live coverage of Galatasaray vs Aston Villa in the US, with kick-off at 12:45pm ET.

Travelling outside of the US? Use NordVPN to access your usual Paramount+ stream.

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How to watch Galatasaray vs Aston Villa in Australia

Australian viewers can watch Galatasaray vs Aston Villa live on Stan Sport. Kick-off is at 4:45am AEDT on Wednesday.

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Watch Galatasaray vs Aston Villa on Stan Sport Stan Sport comes in at just AU$29.99 AU$24.99 per month for a limited time. That plan includes Galatasaray vs Aston Villa as well as every other Champions League, Premier League and Europa League game this season.

Galatasaray vs Aston Villa: Preview

After a slow start to their Champions League campaign, Galatasaray are back in the hunt for a place in the knockout stage following consecutive wins on gameweeks three and four.

The 4-2 victory at Lille and 2-0 home triumph over VFB Stuttgart were part of the Turkish giants' ongoing seven-match winning run and put them on six points heading into the second half of the league phase, with 10 points generally seen as the target to finish in the top 24.

Another victory would therefore leave Galatasaray on the brink of qualification and the vociferous Rams Park crowd will be as deafening as always, as they try to roar their side onto a third straight success in this competition for the first time.

However, they will be without star striker Victor Osimhen due to a knee injury, while several other key players including Rafael Leao, Roland Sallai and Ismail Jakobs are also out with various fitness concerns.

SEE ALSO How to watch Champions League 2026/27

Having won the Europa League at Besiktas Stadium in May and thrashed Fenerbahce 6-0 last month, Aston Villa are aiming to complete a hat-trick involving Istanbul's big three in 2026.

Unai Emery's men are in a strong position to qualify in the top eight of the league phase following wins against Club Brugge, Fenerbahce and Viking, although their 3-0 defeat at Barcelona came as part of their ongoing five-match run without a victory in all competitions.

Villa were unable to find a way past struggling Sunderland in their 0-0 Premier League draw on Saturday and will need all their resilience as they look to return to winning ways in a hostile atmosphere.

Right-back Matty Cash is sidelined as he continues to follow concussion protocols after sustaining a head injury on international duty with Poland, while fellow defender Victor Lindelof is doubtful having missed the visit of the Black Cats with illness.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Galatasaray 2-2 Aston Villa

The Turkish giants are in much better form than Villa and will back themselves to get a result on home turf.