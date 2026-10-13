How to watch Galatasaray vs Barcelona for FREE: live stream details as Hansi Flick's side travel to Istanbul

Watch Galatasaray vs Barcelona for free as the Blaugrana travel to Istanbul to face one of the most hostile atmospheres in world football in the Champions League 2026/27. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

The Galatasaray fans will be as intimidating as ever as they aim to help their side claim another scalp in the Champions League, having beaten Liverpool (twice) and Juventus at RAMS Park last season.

It will be fascinating to see how Barcelona cope after a flawless start to the campaign which has seen them win nine consecutive games in all competitions, the first time they have done so since 1935/36.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Galatasaray vs Barcelona in the Champions League 2026/27 online, on TV, and from anywhere, including for free.

Can I watch Galatasaray vs Barcelona for free?

Yes. TRT 1 in Turkey is showing Galatasaray vs Barcelona live and for free as one of its selected games this week.

They will also show the Aston Villa vs Fenerbahçe fixture tomorrow evening.

Outside of Turkey? You need NordVPN (75% off) to access your free Galatasaray vs Barcelona stream from anywhere in the world - more on that below:

Watch Galatasaray vs Barcelona from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss Galatasaray vs Barcelona. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN you can buy.

MEGA Deal Get 75% off NordVPN + 3 months extra free 🥇 World's best VPN service

🙌 Fast, secure, easy to use

🔓 Unlocks TRT

📺 Stream Galatasaray vs Barcelona from anywhere

How to watch Galatasaray vs Barcelona in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Galatasaray vs Barcelona live on TNT Sports and HBO Max.

The game will be shown on TNT Sports 2, with kick-off at 8pm BST.

Outside of the UK? Watch Galatasaray vs Barcelona on TNT Sports with NordVPN.

Watch Galatasaray vs Barcelona on TNT Sports TNT Sports is the home of European football in the UK once again in 2026/27, with hundreds of live matches in the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League, including Galatasaray vs Barcelona. Plans start from £25.99 per month (minimum 12-month term).

How to watch Galatasaray vs Barcelona in the US

Paramount+ has live coverage of Galatasaray vs Barcelona in the US, with kick-off at 3pm ET.

Travelling outside of the US? Use NordVPN to access your usual Paramount+ stream.

Watch Galatasaray vs Barcelona on Paramount+ Paramount+ will broadcast Galatasaray vs Barcelona along with every other fixture from matchday 2 of the Champions League. The Paramount+ Essential package costs just $8.99 per month or $89.99 a year, while a Premium package is available from $13.99 per month.

How to watch Galatasaray vs Barcelona in Australia

Australian viewers can watch Galatasaray vs Barcelona on Stan Sport. Kick-off is at 6am AEDT on Wednesday.

Not in Australia? You need NordVPN to watch Galatasaray vs Barcelona on Stan Sport.

Watch Galatasaray vs Barcelona on Stan Sport Stan Sport comes in at just AU$29.99 per month. That’s great news for Aussie football fans, who can stream Galatasaray vs Barcelona and every other Champions League game this season.

Galatasaray vs Barcelona: Preview

Galatasaray may start tonight's Champions League clash with Barcelona at the opposite end of the league phase table, but the Turkish side have a powerful weapon that will do everything in its power to roar them on to victory.

RAMS Park is known as one of the most intimidating environments for a visiting team in European football, which should help make up for the gap in quality to Hansi Flick's outstanding Barca team.

Galatasaray lost 3-1 at Sporting CP in their Champions League opener but they are a different proposition at home, winning four of their six matches here as they reached the round of 16.

Striker Victor Osimhen was key to that run but only recently returned from injury, so it remains to be seen if he is fit enough to start against Barca.

SEE ALSO How to watch Champions League 2026/27

Galatasaray are aiming to become the first team to avoid defeat against Barcelona this season, after the Spanish giants beat Getafe 3-0 on Saturday to make it nine successive wins to start the campaign.

Hansi Flick's side thrashed Feyenoord 5-1 in their league phase opener to establish themselves as one of the favourites to win the competition and a victory here would cement that status.

Barca's Achilles heel in this competition of late has been their defence, having failed to claim a clean sheet in the Champions League since April 2025 - a run of 16 games.

That doesn't matter so much when you have a front three of Lamine Yamal, Anthony Gordon and Gabriel Jesus, with the latter expected to continue in place of the injured Raphinha, who has already scored 14 goals this season.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Galatasaray 1-2 Barcelona

Barca have the quality to overcome a hostile atmosphere and return home with three points.