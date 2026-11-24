Watch Manchester City vs Napoli for free from anywhere as Enzo Maresca's side aim to rediscover some form in the Champions League 2026/27 league phase.

City's inconsistent form continued with a 1-1 home draw against Fulham on Saturday and they will be targeting a confidence-boosting victory tonight, especially with a huge game at Premier League title rivals Arsenal to follow on Sunday.

Napoli beat Torino 1-0 last weekend to end a three-match winless run, but they have work to do in the Champions League after taking just three points from their opening four games.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Manchester City vs Napoli in the Champions League online, on TV, and from anywhere, including for free.

Can I watch Manchester City vs Napoli for free?

Fans in Ireland can watch Manchester City vs Napoli live on free-to-air Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Play. It comes with English commentary as well.

Belgian broadcaster RTL is also showing the game at no cost.

Outside Ireland or Belgium? You need NordVPN to access your free Manchester City vs Napoli stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Manchester City vs Napoli from anywhere

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Watch Manchester City vs Napoli in the UK

Viewers in the UK can watch Manchester City vs Napoli live on TNT Sports and streaming partner HBO Max.

The game will be shown on TNT Sports 1, with kick-off at 8:00pm GMT.

Outside of the UK? Watch Manchester City vs Napoli on TNT Sports with NordVPN.

Watch Manchester City vs Napoli on TNT Sports TNT Sports is the home of European football in the UK once again in 2026/27. Plans start from £25.99 per month (minimum 12-month term).

Watch Manchester City vs Napoli in the US

Manchester City vs Napoli is live on Paramount+ in the US. Kick-off is at 3:00pm ET.

Travelling outside of the US? Use NordVPN to access your usual Paramount+ stream.

Watch Manchester City vs Napoli in Australia

Stan Sport is the place to go for fans in Australia to watch Manchester City vs Napoli, which kicks-off at 7:00am AEDT on Wednesday.

Not in Australia? You need NordVPN to watch Manchester City vs Napoli on Stan Sport.

Watch Manchester City vs Napoli on Stan Sport Stan Sport comes in at just AU$29.99 AU$24.99 per month for a limited time.

Manchester City vs Napoli: Preview

Manchester City fans would have hoped that the international break would allow their team to reset after a concerning run of form, but Saturday's 1-1 home draw with lowly Fulham was more of the same.

Enzo Maresca's side are now on a four-match winless run in the Premier League ahead of Sunday's showdown with title rivals Arsenal, although their Champions League form has generally remained strong.

City bounced back from their home defeat by Paris Saint-Germain in gameweek two with a 5-1 thrashing of AEK Athens, before beating RB Leipzig 3-2 in an entertaining clash in Germany that saw Erling Haaland make it five goals in just three European matches this term.

Injured winger Antoine Semenyo is the home side's only absentee, with Matheus Nunes fit again after missing the draw with Fulham.

SEE ALSO How to watch Champions League 2026/27

The good news for City is that Napoli's form is also nothing to write home about, with the Italian side eighth in Serie A and outside the top 24 in the league phase table.

Massimiliano Allegri's men at least managed to stop the rot with their 1-0 win over Torino on Saturday, but qualification for the Champions League knockout stage already looks a tall order following defeats against Arsenal, Villarreal and Porto.

Their defensive numbers are particularly concerning, with only three sides in the 36-team league phase conceding more than their 11 goals across the opening four gameweeks.

That included the 4-1 defeat at Porto last time out, in which centre back Rafa Marin was sent off. He is suspended for the trip to the Etihad Stadium, with Stanislav Lobotka and captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo also unavailable due to injury, but City legend Kevin De Bruyne looks set to face his former club.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Manchester City 3-1 Napoli

City's European form has contrasted with their domestic struggles and they should be able to cash in against a leaky Napoli defence.