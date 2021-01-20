Napoli News and Features

Name: Napoli

Founded: 1926 (refounded 2004)

Home ground: Stadio San Paolo

League Titles: 2

Instagram: @officialsscnapoli

This club in the south of Italy is best known for their fervent support base and love affair with Diego Maradona. The Argentinian magician sprinkled stardust during the greatest era of Napoli's history, inspiring the club to two Serie A crowns along with the Coppa Italia and UEFA Cup during his time there between 1984 and 1991. The club were refounded in 2004 as struggles off the field compounded issues on it, although they are back on the right foot and fighting at the top of Serie A.