How to watch Manchester City vs PSG for FREE: Live stream details for HUGE Champions League matchday 2 fixture

Ousmane Dembele will look to terrorise Man City this evening

Watch Manchester City vs PSG for free as Enzo Maresca's side host the holders in a heavyweight Champions League 2026/27 league phase clash. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Pep Guardiola is expected to be in attendance at the Etihad Stadium as he returns for the first time since leaving City in the summer, in a show of solidarity following the club's guilty verdict for breaching Premier League financial rules.

His successor is tasked with finding a way to beat the back-to-back European champions, as Enzo Maresca faces his biggest test (on the pitch, at least) since taking over.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Manchester City vs PSG in the Champions League online, on TV, and from anywhere, including for free.

Can I watch Manchester City vs PSG for free?

Yes! Manchester City vs PSG will be shown live on free-to-air RTÉ 2 and RTÉ Player in Ireland, complete with English commentary.

TV8 in Italy and RTL Club in Belgium will also broadcast the match for free.

Watch Manchester City vs PSG on RTÉ Player RTÉ shows at least one Champions League game live each matchweek, with coverage on RTÉ 2 and RTÉ Player (also available as a browser player). This week's game is Manchester City vs PSG.

Outside Ireland, Italy or Belgium? You need a VPN to access your free Manchester City vs PSG stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Manchester City vs PSG from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss Manchester City vs PSG. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN you can buy.

MEGA Deal Get 75% off NordVPN + 3 months extra free 🥇 World's best VPN service

🙌 Fast, secure, easy to use

🔓 Unlocks RTÉ Player

📺 Stream Manchester City vs PSG from anywhere

How to watch Manchester City vs PSG in the UK

Manchester City vs PSG will be broadcast live on TNT Sports and HBO Max in the UK.

The game will be shown on TNT Sports 1, with kick-off at 8pm BST.

Watch Manchester City vs PSG on TNT Sports TNT Sports is the home of European football in the UK once again in 2026/27, with hundreds of live matches in the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League, including Manchester City vs PSG. Plans start from £25.99 per month (minimum 12-month term).

How to watch Manchester City vs PSG in the US

Fans in the US can watch Manchester City vs PSG on Paramount+, with kick-off at 3pm ET.

Watch Manchester City vs PSG on Paramount+ Paramount+ is the home of European football in the US, with every match from every UEFA Competition available on the Essential package, which costs just $8.99/month — bargain!

How to watch Manchester City vs PSG in Australia

Australian viewers can watch Manchester City vs PSG on Stan Sport. Kick-off is at 6am AEDT on Thursday.

Watch Manchester City vs PSG on Stan Sport Stan Sport has dropped in price for 2026/27 from AU$32 to AU$29.99 per month. That’s great news for Aussie football fans, who can stream Manchester City vs PSG and every other Champions League game this season.

Manchester City vs PSG: Preview

While uncertainty swirls around the outcome of Manchester City's appeal on their guilty verdict for multiple breaches of Premier League financial rules, one thing's for sure: Enzo Maresca's side look as impressive as ever on the pitch.

City's players shut out the noise to beat Liverpool 3-0 at Anfield on Sunday, extending their perfect start to the Premier League season with their eighth successive win in all competitions, which included a 2-0 triumph away to Porto in their Champions League opener.

The last time they started a campaign with nine victories in a row was under Guardiola in 2016/17, and the legendary former manager's presence at the Etihad Stadium against PSG will surely heighten the atmosphere as Maresca eyes a statement result.

City have no new injury concerns, but there are several players pushing to start, including winger Jeremy Doku, who scored one goal and was heavily involved in another against Liverpool.

SEE ALSO How to watch Champions League 2026/27

PSG started their quest to win a third successive Champions League title with a 6-1 thrashing of Slovan Bratislava, which appears to have woken them up after a sluggish start to the season.

The Parisiens failed to win any of their first three Ligue 1 games but have taken maximum points from the last three since beating the Slovakians, ensuring they arrive at the Etihad in ominous form.

Manager Luis Enrique continued his policy of resting several stars in the league game before a big European night, which could see him make a raft of changes from the side that started Saturday's 3-1 victory over Le Mans.

Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Marquinhos, Nuno Mendes and Vitinha are just some of the players who could earn recalls, although young midfielder Senny Mayulu is an injury doubt.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Manchester City 2-2 PSG

All the off-pitch emotion should help make this game an entertaining watch.