How to watch PSG vs Barcelona for FREE: Live stream details and TV channels as Champions League favourites meet in Paris

Watch PSG vs Barcelona for free as the holders meet European football's form side in one of the standout fixtures of the Champions League 2026/27 league phase. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

PSG have begun their bid for a third successive Champions League title in impressive fashion, winning their opening two league-phase matches and scoring 10 goals in the process.

However, they will need to be at their best to contain Hansi Flick’s free-scoring Barcelona, who have started the season with 11 consecutive victories across all competitions. Expect goals galore in Paris!

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch PSG vs Barcelona in this mouth-watering Champions League clash online, on TV, and from anywhere, including for free.

Can I watch PSG vs Barcelona for free?

Yes. PSG vs Barcelona will be shown live on free-to-air Virgin Media Two in Ireland, complete with English commentary, while you can stream the game via Virgin Media Play.

Watch PSG vs Barcelona FREE on Virgin Media Play Fans in Ireland can watch selected Champions League games for free on Virgin Media. Four matches are available on Virgin Media Two this week, including PSG vs Barcelona. Away from Ireland? You need NordVPN (75% off) to access your free PSG vs Barcelona stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch PSG vs Barcelona from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss PSG vs Barcelona. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

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How to watch PSG vs Barcelona in the UK

PSG vs Barcelona will be broadcast live on TNT Sports and HBO Max in the UK.

The game will be shown on TNT Sports 2, with kick-off at 8:00pm BST.

Visiting the UK from Ireland? Watch PSG vs Barcelona on Virgin Media Play thanks to NordVPN.

Watch PSG vs Barcelona on TNT Sports TNT Sports is the dedicated broadcaster for Tuesday's best match in PSG vs Barcelona. Plans start from £25.99 per month on streaming service HBO Max (minimum 12-month term).

How to watch PSG vs Barcelona in the US

Fans in the US can watch PSG vs Barcelona on Paramount+, with kick-off at 3:00pm ET.

Travelling outside of the US? Use NordVPN to access your usual Paramount+ stream.

Watch PSG vs Barcelona on Paramount+ Paramount+ will show PSG vs Barcelona in the US and every UEFA club competition game. The Paramount+ Essential package costs just $8.99 per month or $89.99 a year, while a Premium package is available from $13.99 per month.

How to watch PSG vs Barcelona in Australia

Australian viewers can watch PSG vs Barcelona on Stan Sport. Kick-off is at 6:00am AEDT on Wednesday.

Not in Australia? You need NordVPN to watch PSG vs Barcelona on Stan Sport.

Watch PSG vs Barcelona on Stan Sport Stan Sport comes in at just AU$29.99 per month. That’s great news for Aussie football fans, who can stream PSG vs Barcelona and every other Champions League game this season.

PSG vs Barcelona: Preview

PSG are purring once again, after putting a slow start to the domestic season behind them to win six successive matches in all competitions.

Having won the Champions League in each of the past two campaigns, Luis Enrique's men showed why they remain the team to beat on the continent in their 4-2 victory at Manchester City last Wednesday, when they went 3-0 up inside 32 minutes at the Etihad Stadium.

The visit of Barcelona is arguably an even bigger test, with Hansi Flick's men tipped by many as the strongest challengers to PSG's throne this season, and they will be looking to repeat their 2-1 win over these opponents in the league phase last term.

Enrique made eight changes for Saturday's 3-1 comeback win at Strasbourg in Ligue 1, although two of the players he rested - Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue - had to come off the bench to secure the points with late goals. Expect them to return to the starting XI, but left-back Nuno Mendes will not be involved after suffering a thigh injury.

SEE ALSO How to watch Champions League 2026/27

Barcelona will rightly head to Paris full of confidence, after Saturday's 5-2 win at Real Betis extended their perfect start to the campaign.

The Catalans look unstoppable in La Liga, where their nine straight victories is the joint-best start to a season in the division's history, while they have eased to 5-1 and 4-1 triumphs over Feyenoord and Galatasaray respectively.

Hansi Flick made only four changes to his lineup between last Tuesday's win over Gala and the thrashing of Betis, which could see Eric Garcia, Joao Cancelo, Anthony Gordon and Dani Olmo return to the starting XI for the trip to Paris.

The Barca manager also received a huge boost with the return from injury of top goalscorer Raphinha, although it remains to be seen if the Brazilian forward is fit enough to start after coming off the bench on Saturday.

FourFourTwo's prediction

PSG 2-2 Barcelona

This has all the makings of a classic, but both teams are so good that it's hard to pick a winner.