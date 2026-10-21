Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig: How to watch for free, TV channels, kick-off time, predictions and preview

Watch Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig for free as the 15-time winners aim to continue their perfect start to the Champions League 2026/27 league phase. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Madrid staged an incredible comeback to beat Roma 4-3 seven days ago, with the visitors scoring three times in the last 10 minutes to snatch victory in the Italian capital.

Leipzig edged past PSV Eindhoven 1-0 last week to claim their first points of the league phase, but they head to Spain still reeling from a 6-1 thrashing by Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig in this mouth-watering Champions League clash online, on TV, and from anywhere, including for free.

Can I watch Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig for free?

Yes! Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig is live on free-to-air Virgin Media Two in Ireland, complete with English commentary. You can also stream the game via Virgin Media Play.

Abroad? You need a VPN to access your free Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig on Virgin Media Fans in Ireland can watch selected Champions League games for free on Virgin Media. Two matches are live on Virgin Media Two tonight, including Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig.

Watch Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig from anywhere

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How to watch Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig in the UK

Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig is available to watch on TNT Sports and HBO Max.

The game will be shown on TNT Sports 4, with kick-off at 8:00pm BST.

Watch Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig on TNT Sports TNT Sports will broadcast all UEFA competitions in 2026/27. Plans start from £25.99 per month (minimum 12-month term).

How to watch Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig in the US

Paramount+ has live coverage of Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig in the US, with kick-off at 3:00pm ET.

Travelling outside of the US? Use NordVPN to access your usual Paramount+ stream.

Watch Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig on Paramount+ Paramount+ is the home of European football in the US, with all UEFA club competitions broadcast on the platform. The Paramount+ Essential package costs just $8.99 per month or $89.99 a year, while a Premium package is available from $13.99 per month.

How to watch Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig in Australia

Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig is live on Stan Sport in Australia. Kick-off is at 6:00am AEDT on Thursday.

Not in Australia? You need NordVPN to watch Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig on Stan Sport.

Watch Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig on Stan Sport Stan Sport has dropped in price for 2026/27 from AU$32 to AU$29.99 per month. That’s great news for Aussie football fans, who can stream Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig and every other Champions League game this season.

Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig: Preview

Real Madrid staged a recovery to rival any of their great European comebacks against Roma last Wednesday as late goals by Carlos Espi, Endrick and Antonio Rudiger gave them a remarkable 4-3 win.

That victory maintained Los Blancos' perfect start to the league phase and they carried the momentum into Saturday's 4-1 triumph over Sevilla in La Liga, with Arda Guler and Yan Diomande scoring either side of Kylian Mbappe's double.

France superstar Mbappe has already found the net 11 times this season and will be confident of improving that tally against RB Leipzig, who fell to a 6-1 defeat at Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Vinicius Junior is expected to start after missing the win over Sevilla due to his ongoing four-match domestic suspension, but long-term absentees Rodrygo, Ferland Mendy and Raul Asencio remain absent.

SEE ALSO How to watch Champions League 2026/27

Leipzig fans could be forgiven for fearing the worst ahead of their trip to the Bernabeu, as their side prepares to face a forward line of Mbappe, Vinicius, Yan Diomande and Jude Bellingham four days after conceding six against Bayern.

That was the latest twist in a mixed start to the season for the German club, whose five wins and four defeats in all competitions have featured victories of 6-0 (twice) and 5-0, as well as 4-1 and 6-0 losses.

It shows that Leipzig possess plenty of attacking threat as well as defensive vulnerability, with Norway winger Antonio Nusa and French forward Christopher Nkunku showing their quality with eight goals and five assists combined so far in 2026/27.

They also have a manager with recent experience of beating Madrid - former Argentina centre back Martin Demichelis arrived in the summer from Mallorca, who he guided to a shock 2-1 win over Los Blancos in April.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Real Madrid 3-1 RB Leipzig

We expect Madrid to triumph in what should be an entertaining contest between two sides who like to play on the front foot.