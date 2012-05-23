Heskey among trio released by Villa

The 34-year-old, who managed just one goal in 29 appearances for the Midlands club this season, joined Villa from Wigan Athletic in 2009 after spells at Liverpool and Birmingham City.

Defender Carlos Cuellar and reserve goalkeeper Brad Guzan have also been released as Villa begin the task of remodelling a squad that narrowly avoided relegation from the Premier League this season.

The club is currently looking for a new manager after Alex McLeish was sacked after one season in charge.