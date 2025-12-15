AFCON 2025 broadcast guide: TV, streaming, how to watch every game in the Africa Cup of Nations

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations is almost upon us, and as excitement builds FourFourTwo is here with a comprehensive broadcast guide covering TV channels, live live streams, and fixture timings, so you can watch AFCON 2025 wherever you are in the world.

AFCON 2025: Key information • Dates: December 21 – January 18, 2025 • Location: Morocco • Broadcasters: Channel 4 (UK), beIN Sports (USA), SuperSport (South Africa) • FREE stream: Channel 4 (UK) • Watch from anywhere: Grab this NordVPN holiday deal

The 35th edition of the African continental tournament takes place in Morocco between 24 teams, with the group stage starting on December 21 and the final taking place on January 18, 2026.

This is a huge tournament, with some of the world's best players representing their countries, including Mo Salah seeking his first AFCON win with Egypt, Riyad Mahrez (Algeria), Sadio Mané (Senegal), Achraf Hakimi (Morocco), Victor Osimhen (Nigeria), and many more.

The Africa Cup of Nations is available to watch in most parts of the world, with every game shown live and for free through Channel 4 in the UK. Read on as we break down the viewing options, and let you know how you can use a VPN to watch AFCON 2025 from anywhere if you're travelling during the tournament.

How to watch AFCON in the UK

Great news for fans in the UK this Christmas: you can watch every single game in AFCON 2025 live and for FREE through Channel 4.

In a recently announced deal, the public broadcaster will be bringing the Africa Cup of Nations to free-to-air TV in the UK for the first time. Coverage will be split across three Freeview TV channels – Channel 4, E4, 4Seven – and two streaming platforms – Channel4.com and the Channel 4 Sport YouTube channel.

How to watch AFCON in the USA

Fans in the USA can watch the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on beIN Sports.

Every single match will be shown live on the beIN Sports TV channel, so that's your one-stop shop for the tournament.

Cable customers can use their TV credentials to stream games live through beIN Sports Connect. However, beIN Sports does not have a standalone streaming platform for users in the US.

That means you'll need a cord-cutting online TV package that carries beIN Sports, such as YouTube TV, Fubo, or Sling.

See also | AFCON 2025: Dates, fixtures, stadiums, tickets and everything you need to know

How to watch AFCON in Africa

Coverage in Africa is largely dominated by three regional broadcasters: Canal+, SuperSport, and beIN Sports.

Coverage depends on location. beIN Sports covers a limited number of North African countries, including Egypt, while the rest of the continent is effectively split between receiving Canal+ or SuperSport.

Additionally, there will be some coverage of certain games by national broadcasters.

Watch AFCON from anywhere with a VPN

A good VPN is your ticket to the Africa Cup of Nations, even when you’re abroad.

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions that prevent you from watching your usual subscription services from another country. A Virtual Private Network helps you get around this problem by changing your IP address, making your laptop, tablet or smartphone appear to be in a different country. That means you can watch your usual streams, even when you’re a long way from home.

The tech experts at Tom's Guide review a lot of VPNs and right now they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN you can buy. And the good news is that NordVPN are currently offering an amazing deal on the service...

AFCON 2025: Full list of broadcasters

AFRO Sport

Azam TV

beIN Sports

BTV

Canal+

Channel 4

CRTV

CIS Media Sport

DAZN

EPTV

KBC

MAX TV

On Time Sport

ORTC

RTG

RTI

RTNC

SuperSport

SABC

TPA

TVM

Tunis TV

ORTB

NBS

UBC

ZNBC

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.