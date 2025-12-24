How to watch Burkina Faso vs Equatorial Guinea: TV info, live streams, preview for AFCON contest

Watch Burkina Faso vs Equatorial Guinea for a Christmas Eve clash at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. with FourFourTwo laying on all the broadcast information right here in this guide.

Burkina Faso vs Equatorial Guinea: key information • Date: Wednesday 24 December 2025 • Kick-off time: 12:30 GMT / 07:30 ET / 13:30 local • Venue: Stade Mohamed V, Casablanca • TV & Streaming: 4seven & Channel 4 (UK) | beIN Sports (USA) | beIN Sports / Canal+ / SuperSport (Africa) • FREE stream: Channel 4 (UK) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's holiday deal

Burkina Faso face off against Equatorial Guinea as Group E gets started in Casablanca.

The Stallions are led by Brama Traore in the dugout, and current Sunderland winger Bertrand Traore will don the armband throughout.

Equatorial Guinea qualified after a second-placed finish in Group E, with Algeria eventually claiming top spot.

Luis Asue led the goalscoring charts with two goals, and the 24-year-old is currently out in Asia playing for Shanghai Shenhua.

Watch Burkina Faso vs Equatorial Guinea online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Burkina Faso vs Equatorial Guinea for FREE in the UK

Burkina Faso vs Equatorial Guinea will be shown live in the UK on freeview channel 4seven and the Channel 4 streaming service, with kick-off at 12:30 GMT. Coverage will start at 12:25 GMT.

Channel 4 has the exclusive UK rights to every single AFCON game so fans can watch the whole tournament for free.

Burkina Faso vs Equatorial Guinea live stream Online viewers will find the game streaming at the Channel 4 website. A simple registration is all that's needed to tune in.

❗ Coverage is geo-restricted, but you can use a VPN to get your usual access if you're away from the UK right now – more on that below.

Watch Burkina Faso vs Equatorial Guinea from anywhere

Away from home this Christmas? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching the game. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and unblock your usual streaming services when abroad. It's also brilliant for your general internet security.

Is Burkina Faso vs Equatorial Guinea on TV in the US?

Over in the US, fans can watch Burkina Faso vs Equatorial Guinea on beIN Sports. Kick off is at 07:30 am ET.

BeIN Sports comes on most good cable TV packages, but it doesn't have its own streaming service, so to tune in online, you'll need a cord-cutter such as YouTube TV, Fubo, or Sling.

How to watch Burkina Faso vs Equatorial Guinea in Africa

Those in Burkina Faso can watch the game on SuperSport, whilst viewers in Equatorial Guinea can tune in via Canal+.

Canal+, SuperSport, and beIN Sports are the major regional broadcasters for AFCON, with the different services operating in various countries, but whichever service covers your country will have all games live.

Burkina Faso vs Equatorial Guinea: Preview

Burkina Faso has enjoyed a solid record in recent years at AFCON, finishing in fourth place in 2021.

They were, however, eliminated at the Round of 16 in 2023, beaten 2-1 by Mali.

Manager Traore has opted for a 25-man squad, combining experience with a new generation of young talent.

In defence, left-backs Abdoul Ayinde and Arsene Kouassi are both in line for their first Africa Cup of Nations appearances. Ayinde has enjoyed a decent rise with Belgian outfit Genk, while Kouassi has impressed in Ligue 1 with Lorient.

Equatorial Guinea coach Juan Micha has named three more players in his 28-strong squad for the tournament.

Among them are Saul Coco, who has impressed with Torino as of late, versatile right-back Carlos Akapo, and left-sided full-back Basilio Ndong.

Huddersfield defender Charles Ondo also earns a call-up, and a huge boost in attack is that Emilio Nsue, one of the country’s greatest ever players, returns too.

Finishing fourth in 2015 is the feat to aim for, having also been knocked out like Burkina Faso at the Round of 16 last time out in 2023.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Burkina Faso 1-1 Equatorial Guinea

This game is another contest that could be tighter than most think, and we are predicting a 1-1 draw in Casablanca.