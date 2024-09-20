Browse old issues of the world's best football publication - FourFourTwo Archive

FourFourTwo magazine launched back in 1994 and over the ensuing three decades has brought readers exclusive interviews with big-name players and coaches, incredible stories from around the world and in-depth analysis from the world of football.

Now, for the first time, readers can revisit past issues of the magazine online through the newly launched FourFourTwo Archive.

Want to know who was on the cover of the first-ever issue in 1994? Or find out what the big talking points were in the early 2000s? Or see what novel photo shoots were created over the years? Well, now you can.

Whether you’re looking for a specific article – maybe the time you featured in the magazine – or researching a player/topic in rugby or simply want to take a step back in time to look at editions from decades gone by, the new archive is the place for you.

There is also a search function that allows you to put a name, phrase or word when looking at an issue, then the pages on which that appears will be highlighted to make it easier to find what you’re looking for.

You’ll find issues of FourFourTwo published from 1994 to 2012 on the website (those published post-2012 are already available in digital format), so it is a real treasure trove for football fans.

There are three packages available, depending on how much access you want/need. A day pass is £2.99 or if you sign up for an annual subscription, it’s £49.99, while active FourFourTwo magazine subscribers discount can access the archive for £12/per annum