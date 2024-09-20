Browse old issues of the world's best football publication - FourFourTwo Archive

Previous issues of FourFourTwo dating back to 1994 are now available to read online via The Magazine Archive

FFT
FourFourTwo's archive going back to 1994 is now available online (Image credit: Future)

FourFourTwo magazine launched back in 1994 and over the ensuing three decades has brought readers exclusive interviews with big-name players and coaches, incredible stories from around the world and in-depth analysis from the world of football. 

Now, for the first time, readers can revisit past issues of the magazine online through the newly launched FourFourTwo Archive.