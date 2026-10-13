Champions target key Everton man as buyer looks to capitalise on Toffees ownership uncertainty: report

Celtic are reportedly keen to lure Everton manager David Moyes back to Glasgow, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Scottish champions are said to have placed the 63-year-old on their radar as they prepare for a potential leadership transition at Parkhead.

While Martin O’Neill’s return to the Celtic dugout provided an experienced, steadying hand, the 74-year-old was never viewed as a long-term managerial fix. O’Neill’s second stint in Glasgow has always lacked long-term viability, and with the veteran coach acknowledging that a more permanent appointment is required, the Hoops board are actively assessing their succession plan.

David Moyes' final season at Everton?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Moyes has reportedly emerged as a candidate largely due to the sudden change of circumstances on Merseyside.

Toffees owners The Friedkin Group have put Everton up for sale, seeking a full withdrawal less than two years after completing their takeover.

Celtic usually qualify for European competition, unlike Everton (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking last week, Moyes was candid about his frustration with the American consortium's retreat.

"Yeah, I was surprised, they only came in a year and a half ago," Moyes said. "Most owners come in for a lot longer than that.

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"We were all expecting them to be here for 20 to 30 years, however long it may be. But maybe the way things worked out over the transfer window, I probably had seen through it a little bit before that."

Having already endured a punishing summer transfer period in which the Toffees finished the window with the Premier League's leanest squad, selling off key players late in the day, the prospect of navigating a protracted takeover battle holds little appeal at this stage of Moyes' career.

Boardroom churn theoretically makes a return to Glasgow more enticing. Moyes has deep roots at Celtic Park, having come through the club's ranks as a young defender between 1980 and 1983, earning a Scottish Premier Division winner's medal under Billy McNeill. Despite over two decades managing at the top level in England, Moyes has never managed a club in his native Scotland.

Celtic could provide Moyes with a realistic chance of winning consistent silverware during his twilight managerial days.

While a successful season on Merseyside currently amounts to mid-table stability, Celtic guarantee title challenges, cup runs and European football.

At 63, stepping away from Premier League firefighting to lift trophies at his boyhood club might prove an offer impossible to refuse.