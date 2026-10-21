Manchester United star Benjamin Sesko out until next year, as bombshell emerges: report

Manchester United striker Benjamin Sesko won't be back until next year, following his recent injury.

That's according to one report that has ruled the Slovenian out for months, with a more precise timescale for his return to be revealed in the coming days by under-pressure manager, Michael Carrick.

With Manchester United having only picked up a single win in the Premier League this term, the news will come as a huge blow to the Red Devils, as they look to turn their fortunes around tonight away to Como.

Benjamin Sesko blow is more bad news for Manchester United

Michael Carrick has suffered a terrible start to the season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Carrick initially sounded hopeful that Sesko's absence in the 1-1 draw with Fulham last month was nothing too serious, noting that, “He just felt a little bit of pain after the game [against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Carabao Cup]: hopefully, it's not too bad, but we will have to see.”

Slovenian outlet Ekipa via Sport Witness reported, however, that the diagnosis “doesn't look good”.

Now, The Sun have claimed that Sesko is looking at a return in February.

Another Slovenian outlet, Planet Nogomet, reported last month that the striker would undergo an MRI scan in London to diagnose a “repetition of problems that have plagued” him previously.

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Sesko returned for pre-season with a shin injury that he picked up in May, with Carrick starting the season without the 23-year-old leading the line – after missing six games for club and country last winter with a knee issue.

The worry is that given there is no fracture or break, the star may have a chronic problem that needs an extended period of time to heal, with United having to rely on Matheus Cunha, Marcus Rashford and unfancied Joshua Zirkzee to lead the line in Sesko's absence.

Zirkzee is yet to start a game for Carrick this season, with less than an hour under his belt in the Premier League and three cameos in the League Cup and Champions League in which he struggled to impact proceedings.

Joshua Zirkzee could benefit from the Sesko news (Image credit: Getty Images)

With United looking to move the Dutchman on over the summer, it remains to be seen whether Zirkzee will get a second chance at Old Trafford or be offloaded in January, with the club considering replacements for the injured Sesko.

Manchester United host fellow strugglers Bournemouth this weekend, as Premier League action continues.