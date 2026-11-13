"I don't know anyone who has gone from non-league, to Europe, and then into the Premier League. I’m no Jamie Vardy but I want to be a groundbreaker" Abdul Abdulmalik on the summer's most unlikely transfer saga

Nine months ago, an away trip for 23-year-old forward Abdul Abdulmalik meant going to Tamworth, Halifax Town or Solihull Moors.

Now, after a non-league record £1.5m move following an unlikely but much-publicised transfer saga, Abdulmalik is putting his wits against the likes of Malmo, Goteborg and Hammerby in the Swedish top flight.

And, if Djurgarden's final couple of games of the 2026 season go to plan over the next few weeks, Abdulmalik could well be playing continental football next season in the Conference League.

Its been a remarkable journey for Abdulmalik, who told FourFourTwo: "I knew that there was interest in me [in the summer], but I didn’t know how interested certain clubs were. There were teams in League One and in the Championship that were interested, but it doesn’t really mean much if they don’t then put any offers in.

"People were just making jokes. They were saying one team bid £85 million but Boreham Wood said no because they wanted £100m. They are all just silly in the end, but that’s social media and people just like to make jokes and have fun.

Abdul Abdulmalik was playing non-league football last season (Image credit: Getty Images)

"To be honest once I knew there was interest from Djurgarden and I knew there was money being put in for me, I wanted to go. I told Boreham Wood I wanted to because it’s the type of opportunity that doesn’t come along everyday.

"I'd say there were two or three key factors as to why I wanted to come. Firstly the amount of interest from the sporting director Max Hahn and his keenness to get me here was massive.

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"Then it was the fact that we could win things as well – the opportunity to win the league and a European title.

"Going from playing in non-league to Europe is quite a big jump and I did feel like I was ready for it. Obviously I didn't know this at the time but the fans are so supportive too."

Abdulmalik's start in non-league has, inevitably, led to the familiar comparison to Jamie Vardy's route from Stocksbridge Park Steels to a Premier League title and England caps.

Jamie Vardy became one of England's most potent goal threats (Image credit: Alamy)

"If I even get close to what [Vardy] achieved in football I’ll be proud - but I feel like we have had very different pathways," Abdulmalik said.

"He was bought by Leicester at 25 years old from non-league [Fleetwood] and made the jump up to the Championship. I've gone to Sweden. I feel like we have had different routes. But, as I say, if I can achieve something even similar to what he did, I’d be very, very proud.

"Obviously there hasn’t been a player bought from non-league for this much before, but to have this opportunity to go and perform at this level is something I've always wanted to do.

"Physically playing men’s football in England, especially non-league, is not easy. In my first season, I wasn’t playing as much and I was getting quite frustrated.

"But once I got the opportunity to play, I proved why I should be in the team. I started to understand the game better. I felt like I was doing fine. I was then able to play my own game and show what I can do properly. It all helped me build resilience.

Djurgarden are on course for a place in the Conference League qualifier (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I’d say non-league is a good platform for young players because you get an opportunity to show people what you can do on a football pitch. You never know who's watching. This time last year I did not think that I’d be in Sweden, but that is just how life goes sometimes.

"I’d probably say I’ve just got to play my own game and try to understand how my new manager wants me to play. But, at the same time, improve on my weaknesses. At the moment I’ve just got to earn their trust really.

"You’ve seen so many players go from non-league to the Premier League, but again I don't know anyone who has gone from non-league, out into Europe and then back into the Premier League. So I guess the aim is to be a groundbreaker like that."