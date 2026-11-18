Willian did not enjoy his year as a Gunner

Timing is everything in football - and that goes for getting transfer moves right, too.

After seven years at Chelsea, Willian made the move across London to join Arsenal in 2020, which seemed like it should be a decent enough fit for all concerned.

But Willian has made no secret of the fact that he did not enjoy his time at the Emirates Stadium - and in hindsight, he believes he may simply have been the wrong player in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Willian told FourFourTwo: "These things happen in football. I had some personal frustrations and I couldn't perform on the pitch the way I had been performing at Chelsea.

"Arsenal were also a club that was changing a lot at that time. There were a lot of people leaving and a lot of new people coming in.

Willian spent just a year at Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

"It was a restructuring and I got caught up in the middle of it - and it's not easy.

I left a well-established club, winning almost every year, fighting for titles every year, and I joined a club that was trying to find a way to win titles again.

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"So I got caught up in that situation, and that's why things didn't work out. It wasn't easy, but I really wasn't happy.

"The contract I had was actually a very big one, but it got to the point that money wasn’t enough.

"The most important thing is to be happy, to play with joy. I wasn't able to do so there, so I ended up asking to leave the club, leaving that contract behind."

Willian was much happier at Fulham (Image credit: Getty Images)

After spending a year back in Brazil with Corinthians, Willian found a new home at Fulham in 2022 - and he credits Marco Silva with helping him to rediscover his spark.

He said: "When I left Brazil, my goal was to go to England, stay there, because I love the place and my agent lives there too.

"Therefore, I decided to be in London, have some meetings and see what the possibilities are. My agent said, ‘Marco Silva wants to talk to you’. We had a meeting with him, and he invited me to join training and see how I felt.

"It wasn't a trial, it was more to see if I could readjust, especially after what had happened to me at Arsenal.

"I really liked Marco’s style. I felt celebrated, and it's not flattery, but I felt that respect, that affection from everyone. I was very happy there at Fulham."