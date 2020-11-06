Willian News and Features

Date of birth: August 9, 1988

Instagram: @willianborges88

Club(s): Corinthians, Shakhtar Donetsk, Anzhi Makhachkala, Chelsea

Country: Brazil

Signing fee: £30million

Won the Premier League twice with Chelsea and also tasted FA Cup and Europa League glory with the Blues. Joined the Stamford Bridge club in 2013 from Russian side Anzhi Makhachkala, two years after making his international debut for Brazil after representing his country at Under-20 level. Has played in two World Cups, in his home country and two years ago in Russia, and helped Selecao to the 2019 Copa America title.