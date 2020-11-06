Willian News and Features
Date of birth: August 9, 1988
Instagram: @willianborges88
Club(s): Corinthians, Shakhtar Donetsk, Anzhi Makhachkala, Chelsea
Country: Brazil
Signing fee: £30million
Won the Premier League twice with Chelsea and also tasted FA Cup and Europa League glory with the Blues. Joined the Stamford Bridge club in 2013 from Russian side Anzhi Makhachkala, two years after making his international debut for Brazil after representing his country at Under-20 level. Has played in two World Cups, in his home country and two years ago in Russia, and helped Selecao to the 2019 Copa America title.
