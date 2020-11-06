Willian News and Features

Trending

Date of birth: August 9, 1988
Instagram: @willianborges88
Club(s): Corinthians, Shakhtar Donetsk, Anzhi Makhachkala, Chelsea
Country: Brazil
Signing fee: £30million

Won the Premier League twice with Chelsea and also tasted FA Cup and Europa League glory with the Blues. Joined the Stamford Bridge club in 2013 from Russian side Anzhi Makhachkala, two years after making his international debut for Brazil after representing his country at Under-20 level. Has played in two World Cups, in his home country and two years ago in Russia, and helped Selecao to the 2019 Copa America title.

Manchester United v Arsenal – Premier League – Old Trafford

Gabriel ruled out of three Arsenal games by Covid-19 protocols

By PA Staff

Willian

Jose Mourinho says Tottenham could not afford to match Arsenal’s contract offer to Willian

By FourFourTwo Staff

The Portuguese has spoken about the former Chelsea winger ahead of Sunday's north London derby

Soccer – UEFA Champions League – Group G – Chelsea v Dynamo Kiev – Stamford Bridge

Jose Mourinho insists Tottenham could not match wages on offer to Willian

By PA Staff

Leeds United v Arsenal – Premier League – Elland Road

Mikel Arteta left frustrated by pending injuries and suspension after Leeds draw

By PA Staff

Arsenal v Aston Villa – Premier League – Emirates Stadium

Mikel Arteta insists there will be consequences over leaked training ground spat

By PA Staff

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had plenty to contend with after the international break.

Mikel Arteta insists there is ‘no problem’ between David Luiz and Dani Ceballos

By PA Staff

Willian, Arsenal, FourFourTwo interview

Exclusive: Willian on Barcelona transfer rumours – and why Mikel Arteta “will be considered one of the best managers in the world”

By FourFourTwo Staff

EXCLUSIVE Brazilian forward Willian joined Arsenal in the summer after a long spell at Stamford Bridge – and now he's opened up to FourFourTwo about the move

EXCLUSIVE
FourFourTwo 320

In the mag: Lionel Messi at Barcelona – the truth! PLUS Yeboah, Maradona, Willian, Ancelotti, Johnny Marr, transfer bust-ups and more

By FourFourTwo Staff

IN THE MAG Get your hands on the December 2020 issue of FourFourTwo magazine – available in print or on iPad and iPhone

IN THE MAG
Willian

Arsenal can win Premier League title next season, says Willian

By FourFourTwo Staff

The Brazilian also explained how his Chelsea exit came about over the summer.

Mikel Arteta has backed Willian to come good at Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta backs Willian to keep ‘getting better and better’ at Arsenal

By PA Staff

