“I had two months to lose two stone – it was pretty mad, but I haven’t sat on a horse since” Michael Owen describes taking place in a horse race at Ascot in 2017

Michael Owen is happy to leave the racing to daughter Gemma now

Michael Owen's long-standing interest in horses is well-known.

The one-time Ballon d'Or winner has enjoyed his share of success as an owner.

But Owen does have one single experience of going out on the track as a jockey - and actually, it went pretty well.

Owen came second in the seven-furlong race at Ascot, which was in aid of the Prince's Countryside Trust.

But the former England international is now more than happy to leave it to his daughter Gemma when it comes to getting into the saddle.

Michael Owen raced at Ascot (Image credit: Getty Images)

Owen said: "That was incredible - I had two months to lose two stone and learn a new discipline!

"It was pretty mad, but I loved it, although amazingly I haven’t sat on a horse since.

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"It was an unbelievable experience and I can totally get why Gemma’s got the bug for race riding.

"This next step is a serious step – she’ll be in with quality jockeys and it’s the real thing.

"She’ll be riding at York and Chester, loads of nice tracks.

Michael Owen came second in his one and only race (Image credit: Getty Images)

"They do 30-odd races a year so if she really wanted to, she could be riding virtually once a week.

"It would be thrilling for the family to go to watch her and see her improve.

"I know what she’s like – she says she wants to win a race, but there’s a series for amateur jockeys and she’ll have her eyes on the bloody championship, then it will be the next thing!"