“I had two months to lose two stone – it was pretty mad, but I haven’t sat on a horse since” Michael Owen describes taking place in a horse race at Ascot in 2017
Michael Owen experienced life on the other side of the track just the once
Michael Owen's long-standing interest in horses is well-known.
The one-time Ballon d'Or winner has enjoyed his share of success as an owner.
But Owen does have one single experience of going out on the track as a jockey - and actually, it went pretty well.
Owen came second in the seven-furlong race at Ascot, which was in aid of the Prince's Countryside Trust.
But the former England international is now more than happy to leave it to his daughter Gemma when it comes to getting into the saddle.
Owen said: "That was incredible - I had two months to lose two stone and learn a new discipline!
"It was pretty mad, but I loved it, although amazingly I haven’t sat on a horse since.
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"It was an unbelievable experience and I can totally get why Gemma’s got the bug for race riding.
"This next step is a serious step – she’ll be in with quality jockeys and it’s the real thing.
"She’ll be riding at York and Chester, loads of nice tracks.
"They do 30-odd races a year so if she really wanted to, she could be riding virtually once a week.
"It would be thrilling for the family to go to watch her and see her improve.
"I know what she’s like – she says she wants to win a race, but there’s a series for amateur jockeys and she’ll have her eyes on the bloody championship, then it will be the next thing!"
Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.
- Chris Flanagan Senior Staff Writer
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