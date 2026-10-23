“I want to sit down with Neil Armstrong and get to the bottom of these moon landings – I’m not convinced it really happened!” Joe Cole wants to put the famous conspiracy theory to bed once and for all
Joe Cole thinks he could be swayed, but as it stands, he's not totally convinced humans walked on the moon in 1969
Back in 1998, Ian Wright was one of several celebrities who featured in an advert campaign for the mobile phone company One2One, which later became T-Mobile UK. The premise was simply to ask them: "Who would you most like to have a one-to-one with?"
The then-Arsenal striker picked Martin Luther King, wondering things like how he maintained his principle of peaceful protest in the face of violent provocation.
Anyway, Joe Cole has gone a different route.
Cole told FourFourTwo: "I’d want to sit down with him and get to the bottom of these moon landings.
"I’d want to know what happened when they went to the moon and how it all played out - I’m not convinced it really happened.
"I’m not sold either way and I need some convincing. I want to believe it, honestly.
"But I’ve heard too much about it being fake - things like the flag waving and the footprints and all the rest of it.
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"I would love to sit down with a man who actually went there and be convinced.
"I want him to tell me exactly how it all went down and some of the science behind my questions.
"I just want to put it to bed. If anyone could convince me, it’s the first man to have apparently visited the moon.
"I don’t mind being talked round to new ideas which is why I’d be more than happy for him to tell me how silly I’m being.
"That’s what makes you evolve as a human being. You have to be open to different ideas in life."
Good job he picked Neil Armstrong rather than Buzz Aldrin, really, even if it is all hypothetical.
Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.
- Ed McCambridge Staff Writer
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