“I want to sit down with Neil Armstrong and get to the bottom of these moon landings – I’m not convinced it really happened!” Joe Cole wants to put the famous conspiracy theory to bed once and for all

Back in 1998, Ian Wright was one of several celebrities who featured in an advert campaign for the mobile phone company One2One, which later became T-Mobile UK. The premise was simply to ask them: "Who would you most like to have a one-to-one with?"

The then-Arsenal striker picked Martin Luther King, wondering things like how he maintained his principle of peaceful protest in the face of violent provocation.

Anyway, Joe Cole has gone a different route.

Cole told FourFourTwo: "I’d want to sit down with him and get to the bottom of these moon landings.

"I’d want to know what happened when they went to the moon and how it all played out - I’m not convinced it really happened.

Neil Armstrong led the Apollo 11 mission to the moon in 1969 (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I’m not sold either way and I need some convincing. I want to believe it, honestly.

"But I’ve heard too much about it being fake - things like the flag waving and the footprints and all the rest of it.

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"I would love to sit down with a man who actually went there and be convinced.

"I want him to tell me exactly how it all went down and some of the science behind my questions.

"I just want to put it to bed. If anyone could convince me, it’s the first man to have apparently visited the moon.

Neil Armstrong led the Apollo 11 mission to the moon in 1969 (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I don’t mind being talked round to new ideas which is why I’d be more than happy for him to tell me how silly I’m being.

"That’s what makes you evolve as a human being. You have to be open to different ideas in life."

Good job he picked Neil Armstrong rather than Buzz Aldrin, really, even if it is all hypothetical.