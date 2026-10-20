"It feels more about breaking the story of the next gay footballer and less about helping to really make a change" - Thomas Hitzlsperger hits out at 'obsessive' journalists

Thomas Hitzlsperger believes some hacks just want to break a big story

Thomas Hitzlsperger has urged journalists to take a respectful approach if they want to help gay footballers feel comfortable coming out.

The former Aston Villa and Germany midfielder came out himself in 2014, just a few months after announcing his retirement from playing professional football.

But there have been very few openly gay male footballers since then - and Hitzlsperger hopes that the media can learn to be genuinely supportive rather than prioritising their own interests.

Hitzlsperger told FourFourTwo: "The example of a group of 125 employees of the German Catholic Church coming out in 2022 was a powerful statement and, within the world of football, there are many possibilities.

"I’d assume in some way that would be easier, but because every story is different, some players may want to tell their own personal story, and not be one of 10, 20 or however many footballers to come out.

Thomas Hitzlsperger earned 52 caps for Germany (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I just hope that footballers who are gay find a way to live happy lives.

"Nowadays, there’s a strong desire from a number of journalists to break stories and it’s become almost obsessive.

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"It’s very annoying, because it would be best to leave closeted players alone and let them find a way. It feels more about breaking the story of the next gay footballer and less about helping to really make a change.

"That’s something I don’t like – we have to be as supportive as we can, but don’t give the impression that we want to force people to come out because it’s for the greater good.

"While I embraced my identity as a gay man after my playing career, I had to discover what I wanted to do after retiring in 2013 at the age of 31.

Thomas Hitzlsperger has taken up punditry since hanging up his boots in 2013 (Image credit: Getty Images)

"That transition applies to every single player and is about finding a new passion. For all of your life, you’ve been focused on your football career.

"Suddenly that’s over and you have to really think about what you want to do, – what you want to be in life, other than a former footballer.

"It’s about finding your own structure, because for so long you’re being told when to show up for training, what to wear and what to do.

"It’s also about dealing with being on your own, no longer in the spotlight. You have to be able to live another successful career."