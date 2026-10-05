Arsenal dealt new injury blow ahead of Leeds United showdown

Ezri Konsa is greeted on the pitch at the end of the game by England manager Thomas Tuchel

Ezri Konsa and Alex Scott have pulled out of the England squad ahead of Tuesday’s UEFA Nations League fixture against Czechia at Wembley.

The pair have returned to their respective clubs for further assessment but the news comes at an inopportune time for Arsenal, given their lack of available defensive options.

The Football Association confirmed the update in an official statement, revealing that manager Thomas Tuchel will prepare for the last fixture of the current international window with a reduced 22-player squad.

Arsenal defender makes premature international break return

Ezri Konsa (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Ezri Konsa and Alex Scott have been ruled out of Tuesday’s UEFA Nations League meeting with Czechia at Wembley," the England statement read. "Thomas Tuchel will continue his preparations for the final fixture of this international window with a squad of 22 players."

Konsa joined Arsenal in a £51 million summer move after a 48-game season with Aston Villa and a World Cup campaign for England.

The central defender had been working on an individual training plan throughout last week to manage his physical condition and was able to complete 90 minutes as England roared to a 7-0 win away in Croatia.

Despite missing the occasional group training session last week, Konsa initially remained in camp with the Three Lions before medical staff ultimately decided against risking him for Tuesday’s clash. The decision to release Konsa back to London is understood to be primarily a precautionary measure, aimed at preventing a minor issue from worsening.

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Nevertheless, the news will be of some concern for Mikel Arteta and Arsenal. Konsa was brought to the Emirates Stadium to provide defensive reinforcement following a long-term back injury to star centre-back William Saliba.

With Saliba still sidelined for an extended period, Konsa has stepped straight into the starting lineup alongside Gabriel Magalhaes.

Given Saliba’s ongoing absence, any potential setback to Konsa, even as a precaution, leaves Arsenal in a fragile position in central defence. With a demanding schedule of Premier League and UEFA Champions League fixtures looming immediately after the international break, Arteta will be eager for swift reassurance from the club's medical team. The Gunners host Leeds United on Saturday lunchtime when the Premier League resumes.