Thomas Tuchel News and Features

Date of birth: August 29, 1973

Club(s): Augsburg, Mainz, Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea

Country: Germany

His playing career was ended at the age of 25 by a chronic knee cartilage injury. The German became a youth team coach at Stuttgart and managed Augsburg and Mainz before joining Borussia Dortmund in 2015. Won the German Cup in 2017 and moved to Paris Saint-Germain the following year. In France, he won a Ligue 1 title, claimed the Trophee des Champions twice and lead PSG to the Champions League final. However, that wasn't enough for the board, as he was duly sacked. At the beginning of 2021, Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard as Chelsea boss.