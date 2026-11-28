During his eight years in senior football, Jayden Bogle has experienced a number of different managerial approaches.

After breaking into the Derby County first team under Frank Lampard, he would play under former Netherlands international Phillipe Cocu at Pride Park, before being signed by Chris Wilder at Sheffield United.

Wilder would prove to be one of the biggest influences on his career to date, with his performances in South Yorkshire paving the way for a move north to Elland Road, where Bogle has again kicked on under Leeds United boss Daniel Farke.

Bogle on what Wilder and Farke have added to his game

Bogle joined Leeds United in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

These managers have different approaches to the game and to their man management, which has seen Bogle benefit from being exposed to two contrasting philosophies.

“One thing I took from Chris Wilder was being more diligent without the ball, more aggressive, a bit more horrible to play against,” he continues. “Under Daniel Farke, it's just been seeing the game from probably a calmer point of view – being more composed with the ball.”

Bogle played under Wilder at Sheffield United (Image credit: Getty Images)

At Leeds, Bogle’s changed 12 months ago, when Farke opted to deploy the defender in a back five, enabling him to maraud forward and show off the attacking side of his game.

“I played in a five sometimes at Sheffield United, so I was familiar with it,” he adds.

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“It's just getting the relationship with the players around you, understanding their strengths and how you can help them.

“It's nice being in a five, you get further forward sometimes, off the back of the striker as well.

"But also, if we go to a four, it's just switching the mindset back to being a bit more defensive, while still having the hunger to go forward and get involved in trying to create.”

Bogle was part of Farke's Championship-winning side in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Farke’s decision to change formation came with Leeds trailing 2-0 away to Manchester City last November, in a shift which has rejuvenated both player and club.

“The manager changed the system [at half-time vs Man City], and he just told us to go out there with confidence and make it difficult for them – whether that was being a bit more direct, or putting in a few big challenges.

“There weren't any harsh words flying about. It was just, ‘Prove that we belong here, play with more confidence.' You could feel the reaction in the stadium immediately after half-time. Although we didn't win, we definitely took a lot of confidence from the second half, knowing we did belong at this level.”