Florian Wirtz is back to his best for the first time in a Liverpool shirt - and here's the proof
Liverpool are beginning to see the very best of Florian Wirtz if recent form is anything to go by
Florian Wirtz's £116 million Anfield arrival last summer was, on paper, a marquee addition to the Premier League, until he took to the field.
Supporters of all clubs were expectant, not least Liverpool fans. His debut campaign proved an awkward adaptation to English football, one in which the German seemed caught between systems, clearly in transition.
Fast forward to today and the player who lit up the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen appears to have finally arrived on Merseyside.
Florian Wirtz is one of the Premier League's standout attackers this season
Wirtz produced a standout display in Sunday’s 4-0 thrashing of Manchester United, where he scored an improvised goal to extend the Reds' lead and created 10 chances - albeit against 10 men - before finding the net again in Wednesday night’s 3-0 Champions League triumph over Club Brugge.
The underlying numbers from Gradient Sports prove this is no fleeting purple patch, either, especially after three goals in two games over the November international break.
According to Gradient Sports’ data, Wirtz’s overall player grade dipped sharply from a league-leading 91.0 in his final Bundesliga season with Leverkusen in 2024/25 to 73.1 during his debut 2025/26 Premier League campaign.
While his overall 2026/27 Premier League grade sits at 73.9, his attacking execution indicates a resurgence back toward his Leverkusen peak.
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In the Premier League this season, Wirtz has had a 48 per cent increase in chances created - jumping from 1.99 to 2.94 per 90 minutes - ranking first among all Premier League wingers and attacking midfielders.
Even more telling is his cutting edge in the final third: Wirtz's passes directly leading to a half-chance have increased by 84 per cent, from 0.31 to 0.57 per 90.
His end product in front of goal tells a similar story. Gradient data notes that Wirtz’s positively graded shots have risen from 0.24 to 0.38 per 90 - closing in on the 0.45 he posted in 2024/25. Similarly, his 1.61 shots in the box per 90 actually surpasses his final Leverkusen tally of 1.60.
So, what has initiated the turnaround? New Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola deserves credit for tweaking Wirtz's role and adjusting the team's tempo, but Anfield may also owe a debt of gratitude to Jurgen Klopp.
Since taking charge of the German national team, Klopp has turned Wirtz into his talisman; he has four goals in his last four international appearances. And it's that confidence which has bled into his club form, aided by private counsel from the former Reds manager. Wirtz revealed recently that he regularly speaks with Klopp about life at Anfield, taking on board "small, private things" from a man who knows exactly how to win over the Kop.
Armed with Klopp’s guidance and backed by the evidence of improved creative metrics in the Premier League, Liverpool’s £116m man is finally beginning to look worthy of his price tag.
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
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