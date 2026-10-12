Gary Neville asks to be 'taken off' Manchester City games by Sky Sports

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has asked to be removed from Manchester City games, until their future is resolved.

Last month, an independent commission found Manchester City guilty of breaching financial rules in the Premier League over a nine-year period, with the club now at threat of a points deduction or worse.

With the Citizens returning after the international break to thump 10-man Liverpool 3-0, Neville had his say on the charges clouding City's future.

Gary Neville: I don't want to cover Manchester City

Liverpool fans hold up a banner mocking Manchester City's financial scandal (Image credit: Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images)

Manchester United legend and lifelong Red Devils fan Neville covered the game yesterday for Sky Sports alongside Peter Drury and Jamie Carragher in the commentary booth, as City extended their winning run at the start of the season to six games.

This is despite talk of the club facing heavy sanctions from the Premier League – with the question of whether this Big Six clash will even matter come the end of the season.

“This is the first Manchester City game that I have done today since the charges or guilty verdicts were handed out a few weeks ago,” Neville said after the game..

"We were just doing the podcast then and said if you could take me off Manchester City games moving forward for the next few months until the verdicts have been heard, I would be absolutely delighted.”

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The former right-back – a one-club man at local rivals United – was keen to give praise to the players on the pitch, but noted that “just recognised” how bad a look City's emphatic result at Anfield was for the Premier League.

“To come and win at Anfield is really difficult, we should be eulogising over them without a but or any hesitation,” Neville continued, “But there is that thing in the back of your mind.”

“They have done a brilliant job here today. They have dominated the game in the last 20 minutes, from the red card onwards.

Manchester City are fighting back against the verdict (Image credit: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

"At the end of the game, it is quite hard because you are imagining basically if these guilty verdicts are confirmed in January or February, then Manchester City are not going to be in the position they are in and there is going to be a huge cloud hanging over the whole league.

"Which is not good for the Premier League right now, and that is what I have just recognised today. Really bad for the Premier League, and it is going to continue for a few months."

City face Paris Saint-Germain as Champions League action returns this week.