‘I always dreamt of going back to Nottingham Forest and proving them wrong. I really felt like I was playing for a massive club that had historical importance’ Britt Assombalonga on what it meant to be a Tricky Tree

Throughout the second half of the 2010s, Britt Assombalonga made his name as one of the Championship's most prolific strikers.

After making his senior debut at Watford, he would work his way through the divisions, scoring goals on loan at Wealdstone, Braintree Town and Southend United before making a permanent move to Peterborough, where a 33-goal season earned him a move to Nottingham Forest.

When he made this 2014 switch, the Congolese forward was returning to the club that had rejected him as a teenager.

Assombalonga on his Forest return

Assmobolonga signed for Forest in 2014 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Assombalonga had a trial at the City Ground when he was just 14, but was not able to earn himself a permanent deal. The experience, however, left a lasting impression on the youngster, meaning his change to finally pull on the famous Garibaldi red shirt meant even more to him.

From the colour and noise of the City Ground to the bitter rivalry with Derby County, Assombalonga's spell back at Forest was a career-defining stint for him.

"I’d actually been on trial at Forest when I was 14 and, while it didn’t work out, the club left a massive impression on me," he admits to FourFourTwo.

While this trial did not work out for him, the 10-time DR Congo international refused to bear a grudge.

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"I’d always dreamt of going back and proving them wrong," he continues. "Not that I ever held it against them – these things happen – but I felt I had unfinished business there."

When Assombalonga joined Forest for a £5million fee from Peterborough in 2014, he immediately fell for the team, the fans and their famous stadium.

"The City Ground is amazing, honestly," he adds. "When the crowd is behind the team and the place is rocking, there are few atmospheres like it."

The striker left Forest for Middlesbrough in 2017 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Never is this atmosphere so raw as when Forest play their most bitter rivals.

"Especially when we played Derby – I can always remember how fierce the atmosphere was in those games due to the history between the clubs and the fact they’re so close.

"I really felt like I was playing for a massive club that had historical importance to English football. I loved my time at Forest and I’m really proud to have scored the goals I did there."