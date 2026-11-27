“I really wanted to stay at Chelsea” Willian reveals why he left Stamford Bridge for Arsenal and the contract dispute that ended his seven-year spell
The Brazilian forward admits he didn't particularly want to leave Stamford Bridge but that Arsenal's offer was just too good to ignore
Willian admits he was desperate to remain at Chelsea before a disagreement over the length of a new contract led him to join London rivals Arsenal in 2020.
The Brazilian had spent seven seasons at Stamford Bridge, winning two Premier League titles as well as the FA Cup and Europa League, and had become a popular figure among supporters.
But towards the end of his contract, Chelsea offered him a two-year extension and the winger, approaching his 32nd birthday, wanted the security of three - a request that Arsenal were prepared to meet.
Willian told FourFourTwo: “From the beginning after I arrived [at Chelsea], each year was better than the last.”
“There were several years of great joy – we won two Premier League titles together, the FA Cup and the Europa League. Of course, in football, we don't live only for victories.
There were defeats too. We lost league titles and cup finals; we reached the semi-finals of the Champions League and ended up losing that too.”
“But we had many achievements as well. The main thing is the connection I managed to create with the club, and with Chelsea fans, which is still very strong today.”
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“[But] look, at that moment, that decision had to be made. I was turning 32 and I had to think about the future.
“Chelsea wanted to offer me a two-year contract extension, and I wanted three years. We couldn't reach an agreement.”
Arsenal could offer the additional year he was seeking, as well as familiar faces from Brazil. The combination eventually persuaded Willian to leave.
Willian explained: Arsenal came along with a great project. Edu was there [as technical director] and David Luiz. I was offered a three-year contract and peace of mind.
"But it still wasn't an easy call. I really wanted to stay at Chelsea.”
In the end, though, it was largely immaterial: Willian ended up leaving Arsenal after just a single season. But that's another story...
Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.
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