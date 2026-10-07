Manchester City star admits, 'I hope I don't lose my titles' in wake of Premier League verdict

Manchester City are at war with the Premier League

One Manchester City stalwart has opened up about potentially losing titles he won at the Etihad Stadium, after an independent Commission found the club guilty of all charges related to breaches of the Premier League's financial rules.

The Sky Blues have been charged with over 100 breaches over a nine-year period and have lodged an appeal to fight back – but there is still a degree of uncertainty in the air over Eastlands.

While some have suggested that Manchester City could be punished with relegation or transfer bans, it seems more than possible that the six-time Premier League winners could be stripped of their trophies.

Manuel Akanji reveals he fears losing Manchester City medals

Manuel Akanji won several titles at Manchester City (Image credit: Getty)

In a statement, Richard Masters, Chief Executive of the Premier League, said, “The club systematically broke Premier League Rules for nearly a decade,” adding that “it is a key responsibility of the Premier League to ensure that the Rules, approved by the clubs themselves, are upheld to protect the integrity of the competition”.

Now, Sport Witness have relayed comments that ex-City defender Manuel Akanji made to Nau, when he was asked about the situation at his former club.

“I’m still in touch with a few players, but I don’t know any more than you do,” the Swiss defender said.

“We were told to stay calm, that they had everything under control and nothing major had happened. I trust the people in charge at Man City that that’s the case.

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“I hope I don’t lose my titles. That would be a bit of a shame. But I’m only seeing it all in the news, too,” he continued, before adding, “Who knows what else they might dig up.”

While Akanji won two Premier League championships at City, along with two FA Cups and a Champions League, the 31-year-old signed for Pep Guardiola's side in 2022.

City are accused of breaking rules between 2009 and 2018 – which could mean that Akanji himself escapes having his titles stripped, though plenty of his former team-mates would not be so lucky.

Manchester City are fighting back against the verdict (Image credit: Getty Images)

The club built a dynasty in English football during the accused timeline, establishing the City Football Group network around the world and laying the foundations of the outfit that Guardiola would go on to conquer Europe with.

It has already been discussed in Italy that Akanji's new club, Inter Milan, were direct victims of City's charges, given that they were beaten by the Citizens in the 2023 Champions League final.

City travel to Liverpool this weekend when Premier League action resumes after the international break.